2026 World Cup draw LIVE: Latest updates as England set to discover opponents

Lionel Messi reflects on winning the World Cup in 2022 as Argentina prepare to defend their title in 2026. (0:55)

After a spotless qualifying campaign, England are set to discover their group-stage opponents at the 2026 World Cup draw -- and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's men are in Pot 1 and will be drawn to face one team each from Pots 2, 3, and 4, with the draw starting at 5 p.m. GMT from Washington D.C.

Fans from north of the border will see Scotland's name pulled out of the proverbial hat for the first time since 1998.

Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will also discover what lies before them should they qualify for the tournament through the playoffs.

As with any FIFA World Cup draw, expect a lengthy process and a host of star faces from sport, music and politics.

The World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, gets under way on June 11 with the final being held at MetLife Stadium on July 26.

Mexico will play the first match of the tournament at tEstadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The expanded 48-team tournament could be the last time we see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo represent their countries on the world stage.

The six teams to qualify through the UEFA and interconfederation playoffs will not be known until March, when the final matches of those competitions will be held.