2026 World Cup draw: Thomas Tuchel 'confident' despite England's difficult group

Thomas Tuchel is "confident" about England's 2026 World Cup chances after they were drawn into a "difficult group" alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama for the tournament in North America next summer.

England learned their opponents in the draw in Washington D.C on Friday led by former defender Rio Ferdinand who was alongside Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Wayne Gretzky.

Tuchel's side will face off against the side that knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Croatia, Panama, who they beat 6-1 in the group stage in that tournament and are set for a first ever World Cup meeting with Ghana.

"Difficult group, difficult opener. Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations," Tuchel said after the draw.

"Panama, I don't know much about Panama at the moment but we will find out about it before the tournament starts, of course.

"For me, I'm only experienced group football in Champions League formats and the way to approach it was to always give it the biggest respect and to put all the focus into winning the group.

"It always seems difficult like our group now but we are confident and we will be well prepared when we arrive."