USMNT gets 2026 World Cup boost with Robinson Fulham return

Open Extended Reactions

United States left-back Antonee Robinson was handed his first Premier League start of the season by Fulham on Saturday as he returns to full fitness after knee surgery.

Robinson had right knee surgery on May 27, two days after Fulham's Premier League finale. He has experienced pain in his knee since, limiting him to four matches this season -- three as a substitute in the league and one start in the English League Cup.

- Top 50 USMNT players, ranked by club form: A new No. 1 leads the American pool

- U.S. to face Senegal in May ahead of World Cup

- Pulisic's form and fitness make him undroppable for the USMNT at 2026 World Cup

His most recent appearance was against Aston Villa on Sept. 28.

Making Fulham's starting lineup for the match at Burnley on Saturday will boost his prospects of being available for next summer's World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting. He hasn't played at all for the Americans in their international matches this season.

Antonee Robinson made his first Premier League start of the season in Fulham's clash with Burnley. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino's side has four friendlies remaining before it begins its World Cup campaign against Paraguay at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Belgium on March 28 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portugal at the same venue three days later, followed by Senegal in Charlotte on May 31 and then Germany in Chicago on June 6.

Robinson started all four games as the U.S. reached the round of 16 at the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.