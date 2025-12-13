Burnley boss Scott Parker says fans' booing 'breaks my heart'

Open Extended Reactions

Scott Parker said the sound of Burnley fans booing at the final whistle of Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Fulham "breaks my heart" after his relegation-battling side fell to a seventh straight Premier League loss.

The Clarets had their chances in the game but where Fulham were clinical, the hosts spurned their best opportunities as Bernd Leno made some critical saves for Marco Silva's side.

And Burnley's defence -- key to their success in the Championship last term -- wilted, badly at fault for Emile Smith Rowe's opener and then, after Lesley Ugochukwu levelled, for allowing Calvin Bassey to put the Cottagers back in front.

Harry Wilson, who set up the first two goals, added a decisive third before the hour with Oliver Sonne's consolation too late for the hosts.

Former Fulham boss Parker had already heard chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" from the visiting fans but it was the boos from the home stands that brought an emotional response.

"That makes me sad, obviously," he said. "It was only four months ago that I was standing on the balcony in the town centre and all of us were celebrating and the fans were right with us, and within four months that quickly changes.

"I understand their frustration. This is the world we're in currently. I get it. How the world of football is the instant reaction is to boo...

Scott Parker oversaw a seventh straight Premier League loss in Saturday's defeat to Fulham. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I don't think you can question the commitment of this team. This team are foot to the floor and hugely committed and nothing's changed. The level of hard work, the commitment we put in to be successful last season is exactly the same now.

"It breaks my heart at the end of the game because we came here today wanting to please our fans and wanting them to support us."

Parker twice suffered relegation from the Premier League with Fulham and once with Bournemouth and has been here before, but said this season feels different.

"That's why it's frustrating," he said. "I've been in relegation fights and I knew the challenge. A team like us coming into the Premier League, the challenge is there.

"There's a lot of good things and what frustrates me is, I understand from the outside world, at the end of it there's nothing to show for it. There's no points and I get the judgment of this world.

"But we're hugely competitive, we're dominating in certain moments and we're just falling short on this lack of focus, lack of urgency, a lack of understanding in this division."

Fulham moved seven points clear of trouble with their second win away of the season, and first victory at Turf Moor in 74 years.

Boss Marco Silva said: "It's a well-deserved win, and important win and a big win for us.

"When I was told about Fulham's record in this match, to not win here since 1951, I was a little bit in shock but we spoke about it and said we have to stop it."

Wilson now has three goals and three assists in his last four games, and Silva said: "In my opinion he's in the best moment of his career ... I believe this season is going to be his best in terms of numbers."