Dimitar Berbatov concerned by 'major question' for Manchester United's defence

Dimitar Berbatov has shared his "major concern" about Manchester United after their 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

United took a 79th minute lead through Matheus Cunha but shipped an equaliser to Eli Junior Kroupi five minutes later in an eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim had named Lenny Yoro and Ayden Heaven alongside Luke Shaw in defence, in the absence of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, and tinkered with his usual 3-4-2-1 formation.

Manchester United's defence was questioned by Dimitar Berbatov. Getty

Ex-United title winner Berbatov told ESPN: "Amad [Diallo] is not a defender but he is forced to play almost as a wing-back at times.

"Yoro and Heaven, players with great futures probably, but still inexperienced. [Two of the goals conceded] are a lack of understanding and anticipating the game.

"When you don't have pace anymore in the middle of the park, and you have someone [on the opposing team] with more mobility and pace, they will overpower you. It will lead to danger.

"For United, major, major questions are again in the air. How can we stop leaking goals? Even when we play with five at the back, we leak easy goals.

"If I knew the answer I'd be the manager of United, probably!

"Everybody is hoping the solution to this question will be found in the near future. Because dropping points, when the championship finishes, you will be far from first place where you want to be.

"As a team, as a system, as players they need to be better on the ball, and when they don't have the ball tactically. This comes from making mistakes and learning from it. Learn more quickly, when you are a young player."

Berbatov added: "The major concern is how to defend compact and not let in easy goals, because we have the quality up-front to score goals and create chances.

"But, [being] compact at the back must work better."

United are sixth in the Premier League after failing to beat Bournemouth but have conceded 26 goals in 16 games. Fifth-place Crystal Palace, by contrast, have let in just 15.

Berbatov said about the Bournemouth draw: "It was a crazy, crazy game.

"This is the problem nowadays. United drop points easily, concede goals easily.

"When they get the lead, the defence isn't doing their job properly.

"A couple of the goals went through the middle where we had very young players, Heaven and Yoro. Still, it was not good enough.

"When you get the lead at Old Trafford, you need to hold it."

He added: "The first half was brilliant for them. The second half was a different story and they were lucky not to concede a fifth goal in the 96th minute. It was a great save from the goalkeeper."

Manchester United trio head off to AFCON

Amorim will face a new headache before United go to Aston Villa on Sunday with three of his players heading off to feature at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui, Ivory Coast's Diallo and Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo will miss the Christmas period for United.

Berbatov said: "It's always difficult when some of your most talented and bright players, in-shape players, go away.

"The fixtures around Boxing Day are important. I remember Sir Alex Ferguson telling us 'if we get out of these fixtures in the lead, and stay on top, then we will have more chance to be champions.'

"As long as they produce good results around Boxing Day, they will continue the season on the high.

"But as we saw, United have a tendency to drop points when you don't expect.

"They look good on paper but United can drop points against almost anyone. I am cautious and hope they will take lessons, and accumulate points."