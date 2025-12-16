Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United drew 4-4 with Bournemouth on Monday but are scouting two of their midfielders: Alex Scott and USMNT captain Tyler Adams. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Chelsea are among the teams keeping tabs on Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim: Critical ex-United stars lack 'information'

- Barça's Flick: Ter Stegen must decide his future

- Inter Miami signs former Tottenham defender Reguilón

Bournemouth duo Tyler Adams and Alex Scott have impressed this season. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are reported to be interested in moves for two Bournemouth midfielders. The Sun says that England's Alex Scott, 22, is one of the players being monitored, as manager Ruben Amorim prepares for a midfield overhaul, while USMNT captain Tyler Adams is also of interest to the Old Trafford hierarchy, according to The Daily Mail. A £40 million move in January had been discussed for Adams, but after the 26-year-old sustained an injury in the 4-4 Premier League draw against United on Monday night, there could be uncertainty surrounding a potential switch until his return timeline is known.

- Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Chelsea are reported to be among the teams keeping tabs on Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare. TEAMtalk reports that scouts from Europe have been watching the 23-year-old this season, with a host of Premier League clubs identifying him as a player who would adapt well to football in England due to his technical ability and physicality. He joined Lens for £7 million from Rapid Wien in the summer, but it's now only "a matter of time" before an approach is made -- though he is set to represent Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

- Barcelona are interested in Borussia Dortmund full back Julian Ryerson, reports Sky Germany. It is reported that the Blaugrana intend to sign a backup option for current starter Jules Koundé, and have already held talks with the 28-year-old Norway international's representatives regarding a January deal. Ryerson, who can play on both sides of defense, is expected to be moved on if Dortmund receive a suitable offer, having failed to establish himself as a starter under manager Niko Kovac this season.

- Manchester City are lining up an approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi for the summer, according to The Times. Manager Pep Guardiola reportedly intends to overhaul his defense ahead of next season, and City have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old for some time. Guehi, who has recently been linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will enter the final six months of his contract in January, when he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside the Premier League.

- Chelsea and Man City are competing for the signature of 16-year-old Bayern Munich defender Cassiano Kiala, according to The Mirror. Kiala's representatives are reported to have held discussions with both clubs on Friday, but with Premier League sides unable to sign players from outside of Europe until they reach the age of 18, they are only able to position themselves for a future deal. Despite being yet to make his debut for manager Vincent Kompany, Kiala has been named on the bench for the senior squad in seven matches.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on Man United's links with Bournemouth duo Tyler Adams and Alex Scott.

There's absolutely no doubt that Manchester United need a midfield makeover. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are quite clearly not part of the Rúben Amorim plan, Casemiro turns 34 in early 2026, and the man picking up all the slack is Bruno Fernandes -- their best player, who is working overtime from the wrong position to keep the ship afloat. A quality, Premier League-proven signing would go a long way to improving things in the center of the park, but Scott and Adams are a curious duo of targets. Scott is extremely athletic, covering a large amount of ground in Bournemouth's system, but is more of a ball carrier and creator than a defensive presence; Adams is the opposite: a tenacious presence averaging 4.2 tackles and interceptions per 90, but lacking finesse on the ball. If United were to press ahead and sign one of them, it would give us a major hint as to what the long-term plan is with Fernandes, as pairing the Portuguese with Scott would be an odd choice on paper. Adams is the better tactical fit alongside Fernandes, but is he good enough to get United to where they want to be?

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:55 How much are Bayern Munich missing Luis Diaz? Shaka Hislop discusses Bayern Munich's 2-2 home draw to Mainz 05 as he believes the team are missing Luis Diaz.

- Up to 10 Premier League clubs are looking at a potential loan move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. (Daily Telegraph)

- AC Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani is on the radar of Arsenal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Fulham are interested in signing Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who has previously been linked with Barcelona. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham could move on from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in the summer amid concern over his recent performances. (Football Insider)

- Man United and Man City are both looking at Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus and Internazionale are keeping close tabs on Verona right back Rafik Belghali. (Nicolo Schira)

- Man City have no plans to part ways with goalkeeper James Trafford in January despite interest from Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)

- A release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig left back David Raum will allow him to be signed for €40 million next summer, but the Bundesliga club want to sign him to an extension. (Florian Plettenberg)

- A January approach for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is being lined up by Southampton. (Sun)

- 41-year-old defender Thiago Silva is set to leave Fluminense, and could move back to his family in London, where his children play for Chelsea's academy. (Globo)

- Atletico Madrid are planning to offload defender Javi Galan in the summer. (Marca)

- Talks are ongoing between Brazil and manager Carlo Ancelotti regarding an extension until 2030. (Athletic)

- Former Celtic and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a move to join Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah as head coach. (Athletic)