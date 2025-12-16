Pep Guardiola: James Trafford won't exit Man City in January

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether James Trafford should be Manchester City's starting goalkeeper after their 2-0 loss to Tottenham. (2:00)

Pep Guardiola has said James Trafford will "absolutely" remain at Manchester City during the January transfer window despite a lack of game-time risking his place at next summer's World Cup.

Trafford is set to make just his fourth start since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Brentford.

Without a Premier League start since August, the 23-year-old was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad in November in favour of Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.

James Trafford has been on the bench for Manchester City.

He's been linked with a move away just six months after his move from Burnley, but asked whether Trafford will stay in January, Guardiola replied: "Absolutely.

"He's an incredible keeper. Unfortunately for him Gianluigi is the first-choice keeper but he is an incredible keeper.

"I know the position of the keeper is so special and during the year in one game you can change.

"The keeper position is special. He is with us and will be with us this season and after we will see what happens."

Trafford's inclusion is set to be one of a number of changes made by Guardiola for Brentford's visit to the Etihad Stadium.

The City boss will be without Jérémy Doku after the winger missed the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday because of injury.

The Belgian is also set to be sidelined for the next two games against West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

"I don't know, two or three weeks maybe," said Guardiola when asked for a timeframe for Doku's return.

"I think New Year and Sunderland. We will see."

Guardiola is limited in the number of changes he can make against Brentford after Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri travelled to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he has made no secret of the fact that his focus is firmly on the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

"The really important game is West Ham," he said.

"After West Ham we have seven days to recover but West Ham, I'm sorry it's so so important.

"Of course the players who didn't play will now play and we will play some players and academy players as well."