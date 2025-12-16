Thomas Frank not at immediate risk of Tottenham sack - sources

Mark Ogden and Steve Nicol react to Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (2:11)

Thomas Frank is not under imminent threat of losing his job as Tottenham head coach, sources have told ESPN.

The 52-year-old saw his team booed off by travelling Spurs fans after losing 3-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Frank has faced growing criticism from sections of the Tottenham supporters with Spurs currently 11th in the Premier League having won six of their 16 games under the Dane.

Sources have told ESPN that while the performance at Forest was considered well short of the standard required, the club are not considering a change of manager at the current time.

Senior figures have been encouraged by promising performances and results earlier in the season -- Tottenham are currently 11th in the Champions League table with a live chance of securing automatic qualification to the knockout stages -- and also acknowledge that further work is required in the transfer window to improve the existing squad.

To that end, there have not been any specific meetings about Frank's future with sources suggesting the club's new executive structure simply gathers more often to discuss all aspects of the club.

The summer was a period of significant change above Frank with chairman Daniel Levy stepping down after 24 years in the role shortly after long-serving executive director Donna-Maria Cullen was departing.

Peter Charrington was named non-executive chairman while Vinai Venkatesham, formerly of Arsenal, became the club's chief executive officer.

Spurs are majority owned by ENIC, which is in turn controlled by the Lewis Family Trust. Joe Lewis' children Vivienne Lewis and Charles Lewis have taken on more prominent roles in recent months with son-in law Nick Beucher also a more influential figure.

Tottenham focus on behind-the-scenes appointments

The pressure Frank finds himself under is the first serious test of this new structure and sources say there is a determination to give the former Brentford boss time to succeed.

A further deterioration in form would test that resolve further, however, but for the time being the club are focused on making appointments elsewhere as they seek to return to the top of the game.

The latest is set to be Carlos Raphael Moersen, who is in advanced talks to join Spurs from City Football group.

Sources say the deal is not completed by Moersen is expected to join Tottenham as their new director of football operations, effectively succeeding head of administration and football governance Rebecca Caplehorn, who is leaving the club after the January transfer window.

Moersen has spent a decade working for CFG clubs -- including negotiating contracts at Manchester City -- and his arrival will be seen as something of a coup for Spurs. It follows on from Fabio Paratici returning to the club in October as co-sporting director alongside Johan Lange.