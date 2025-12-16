Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, Qatar -- After finally ending its wait for a Champions League title, Paris Saint-Germain can finish the year by adding a first Intercontinental Cup trophy as well.

PSG takes on Brazilian club Flamengo, the South American champion, in the final of the year-end international tournament on Wednesday. No French team has won the Intercontinental Cup, which was played for more than 40 years until 2004 before it was rebranded as the Club World Cup.

FIFA brought back the Intercontinental Cup last year after revamping the Club World Cup as a 32-team summer tournament.

PSG lost to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup in the United States in July, having won its first Champions League title in May.

"I'm focused on building on what we saw last season," PSG coach Luis Enrique said on the eve of the game in Doha. "Making history was an objective last season, and we want to continue making history. Every final is different. Flamengo is a very good team, and it will be a close, difficult final."

Flamengo is seeking its second Intercontinental Cup title, having beaten Liverpool in 1981 with a team that included Brazil greats Zico and Júnior. It is trying to finish off a stellar year in which it won both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian championship.

While PSG earned a direct entry to the final as European Champion, Flamengo had to beat Mexico's Cruz Azul and Egypt's Pyramids to reach the title game.

South American teams have traditionally taken the tournament more seriously than European clubs, but PSG rested several players in Saturday's 3-2 league win over Metz with an eye to the trip to Qatar. Right-back Achraf Hakimi did not travel because of an injury.

"We know how strong PSG is, they are the favorites, but that does not take our confidence away," veteran Flamengo left-back Alex Sandro said. "This match is special for us, we will enjoy every minute, every second, every gap on the pitch, every touch on the ball as if that was the last one. All that matters to us at this moment is this game."

The winner gets to sport a FIFA badge on its shirt for the next year.