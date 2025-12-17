Mohamed Salah misses Egypt's AFCON warm up, set for month between starts

Ed Dove wonders if a fresh Mohamed Salah will give Egypt their best shot at AFCON glory in recent years. (1:34)

Mohamed Salah didn't arrive in time to take part in Egypt's final Africa Cup of Nations warm up game against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The winger has not started a match since Nov. 22, when he starred for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest. It means that his first start since then will likely come at AFCON, with Egypt playing their opening Group B match against Zimbabwe on Dec. 22.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush also missed Tuesday's clash given his late arrival.

Salah arrives at AFCON after a difficult few weeks at Liverpool where he publicly fell out with manager

Arne Slot after he was an unused substitute against Leeds, in which said in a rare interview that he no longer had a relationship with the coach.

Mohamed Salah's first start in over a month could come at AFCON. Michael Regan/Getty Images

His only minutes this month are two appearances off the bench against Sunderland and Brighton.

It remains to be seen whether Salah has played his final game for Liverpool. Club legend Jamie Carragher said he wanted to see him stay at least until the end of the season.

"I don't see Mo Salah playing for Liverpool next season," he said when working as a pundit for Sky Sports.

"The big thing in my mind is, are we going to see Mo Salah from now until the end of the season?

"If he's thinking of moving on, I would urge him to think again. And the reason I say that is, if Mo Salah is to move from Liverpool now, the talk is he would go to the Saudi League."