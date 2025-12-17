Open Extended Reactions

In his four years with Lion City Sailors, Maxime Lestienne has accomplished almost all there is to achieve.

Through it all, including a Singapore Premier League and two Singapore Cup triumphs, as well as a historic run to last season's AFC Champions League Two final, the silky-skilled left-footed forward has always done so in style.

Last week, the club confirmed that the Belgian's glittering time in Singapore is coming to a close -- as he is set to depart at the end of the year after deciding against penning a contract extension.

At the time of the announcement, there were still three matches to go in the Belgian's farewell tour -- two of them coming in the Singapore Cup semifinal against Balestier Khalsa, with the second leg -- on Saturday -- set to be his final appearance for the Sailors.

In between those games was a fixture on the international stage, on Wednesday, where Lestienne has often shone the brightest.

In typical fashion, with a goal and assist, Lestienne signed off from the ASEAN Club Championship, officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup, on a high -- helping the Sailors claim their first regional victory of the season as they beat Myanmar's Shan United 3-2 to ignite their Group B campaign.

The mercurial attacker, whose arrival at the Sailors was accompanied with plenty of hype given his previous top-level experience in Europe playing for notable clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and Málaga, will have notched better goals and assists during his time in Singapore.

His first contribution was still visionary enough as he effortlessly clipped a 25-yard ball over the head of a defender to pick out Lennart Thy, who still had plenty of work to do in drilling a powerful shot home from a tight angle for the Sailors' opener at Jalan Besar Stadium.

After Shan pulled level, Lestienne would restore their lead right on the stroke of halftime -- this time with a simple finish from eight yards out after he was found unmarked inside the area by Diogo Costa's low left-wing delivery.

With the visitors equalising once more, Lestienne would also be involved in the build-up that led to Thy's second of the evening which proved to be the winner.

Lestienne has had far more spectacular evenings for the Sailors, including last season's ACL Two final when his dramatic equaliser had the minnows from Singapore believing in an upset before they ultimately succumbed to Emirati powerhouses Sharjah.

He notably had a stunning 2023 when he racked up 26 goals and 29 assists in just 35 games en route to picking up the SPL's Player of the Year and Top Scorer awards that season -- a campaign in which almost every of his outings turned out to be a masterclass.

In person, however, Lestienne could not be more different from the rockstar performances he produces on the pitch.

For each time he wheels away celebrating one of his stunning efforts, there are also instances where he simply turns around and exchanges a few understated handshakes with his teammates.

He rarely seeks the limelight but, when he finds himself in it, he speaks matter-of-factly: confident in every bit of his ability without ever coming across as conceited.

And while he could easily still lavish in the adulation from the Sailors faithful for another year or two at the very least, it is his family -- as his priority -- that was the primary motivation behind his decision to return to Belgium, with retirement seemingly on the cards.

Throughout his career, and especially in his time with the Sailors, Lestienne has delighted supporters with his own distinct flair and style.

Even if it was in a more modest fashion -- albeit perhaps fittingly given it is more in line with his actual character -- Lestienne gave one near-final reminder in his penultimate match for the Sailors of the game-changing ability he has gifted the Sailors for the past four years.

And the 70 goals and 97 assists from 130 games that they will soon miss dearly after his farewell on Saturday.