Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea completed a remarkable second-half comeback to leave St James' Park with a 2-2 draw after Newcastle United had roared into a 2-0 halftime lead in a breathless Premier League encounter.

A brilliant free kick from captain Reece James on 49 minutes -- Chelsea's 50th goal in all competitions this season -- completely changed the complexion of a game that Newcastle looked in danger of running away with at the break. João Pedro then drew Chelsea level on 66 minutes, showing the coolest of heads to slot past Aaron Ramsdale in the Newcastle goal.

Inspired by England's Anthony Gordon, Newcastle began the game at a pace that Chelsea simply couldn't handle. After a miserable afternoon in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend, the home side's fans were given the perfect antidote to that shock defeat to Sunderland in an incredible opening 45 minutes.

Nick Woltemade was the pantomime villain in that derby-day defeat, scoring an own goal as the Black Cats won that match 1-0. But it took him just four minutes to erase that memory by opening the scoring, and he added a second goal on 20 minutes.

At that point, Chelsea's UEFA Champions League push looked to have stalled completely. But after their second-half comeback, they head into the festive period in high spirits.

Positives

Completely overrun in the first half, Chelsea looked shell-shocked as Newcastle sprinted into a 2-0 lead. But their second-half display showed this is a side who never known when they're beaten.

Negatives

Chelsea can't afford to start matches the way they started this one. Their defending for the second goal, when Woltemade was played onside, also needs addressing. The effort required to pull this game back might also be a concern ahead of a hectic Christmas period, although this is a side with strength in depth.

Manager rating out of 10

Enzo Maresca, 8 -- Chelsea were slow to react to Newcastle's high press in a first half that the Geordies utterly dominated, but it must have been some halftime team talk from their manager. His Chelsea side were completely unrecognizable in a brilliant second-half performance.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Robert Sánchez, 7 -- Pulled off a great save to deny Anthony Gordon on four minutes but was powerless to stop the loose ball from being slammed home by Woltemade, and there was nothing he could do about Newcastle's second. Also claimed an assist with his long kick upfield that led to João Pedro's leveler.

DF Marc Cucurella, 7 -- The man rival fans just to love to hate. Never relinquished his defensive duties but still a threat going forward as Chelsea fought their way back into the game.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

DF Trevoh Chalobah, 6 -- Too slow to move up for Newcastle's second goal and struggled against their aggressive forward line in the opening period. More than made up for it as part of a stunning second-half performance from the visitors, although he may consider himself fortunate not to concede a penalty for a barge on Gordon.

DF Wesley Fofana, 6 -- Gave away the ball for Newcastle's first goal, as Gordon dispossessed the defender as he moved into Chelsea's midfield.

DF Malo Gusto, 5 -- Booked in the first half for protesting over the non-award of a free kick. Never let his head drop in the face of Newcastle's bombardment but not given a moment's peace by Gordon. Replaced early in the second half.

MF Moisés Caicedo, 7 -- Most of Chelsea's best work revolves around the Ecuador international, but Newcastle's incredible midfield running meant he couldn't bring his influence to bear until the second half. Instrumental in some of Chelsea's best moments as they clawed their way back into the game.

MF Reece James, 8 -- Never given an opportunity to settle as Newcastle's midfield over-ran their London opponents in the first half but started the second period with a sensational free kick that completely changed the momentum of the game. Did superbly at right back after Enzo Fernández's introduction.

MF Alejandro Garnacho, 5 -- Booked in the first half, and lucky to escape a red card, which was probably his most significant contribution of a forgettable opening period for the visitors. Did have a powerful shot blocked but struggled to make an impact against an inexperienced full-back in the form of Lewis Miley.

Chelsea completed a remarkable comeback to leave Newcastle with a 2-2 draw thanks in part to their captain Reece James' set-piece goal. ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images

MF Cole Palmer, 6 -- An elegant chip within the first two minutes gave notice of his attacking intentions but rarely threatened thereafter. He will have better afternoons and is still the Chelsea player most capable of moments of magic.

MF Pedro Neto, 7 -- Had a goal disallowed as the clock ticked down in the first half, with the Portugal winger adjudged to have handled. One of Chelsea's most lively attackers in a true game of two halves.

FW João Pedro, 7 -- Largely anonymous as Chelsea's attacking opportunities were strictly limited in the first half but more than made up for it with the coolest of finishes to equalize, squeezing the ball past the on-rushing Ramsdale.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernández (Gusto, 54'), 7 -- Brought on to bring some additional creativity to the Chelsea midfield, with James moving to right back. Fernández brought craft, energy and cool-head to the Blues' engine room.

Andrey Santos (Palmer, 79'), N/R -- Introduced in the last 10 minutes and understandably struggled to adapt to the pace of an incredible game.