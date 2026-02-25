FIFA have 'complete confidence' Mexico can host World Cup despite unrest

Open Extended Reactions

Gianni Infantino insists Mexico can host World Cup games despite unrest in the nation. Jia Haocheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

FIFA are monitoring the situation in Mexico but have "complete confidence" the country can host World Cup games amid the recent unrest and violence.

The killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, nicknamed 'El Mencho,' by the Mexican army in a targeted attack unleashed a wave of violence across many Mexican states forcing the Mexican Football Federation to postpone some games, including Sunday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Juarez FC.

"We are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, at this moment," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said while attending an event in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Tuesday.

"But I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president [Claudia] Sheinbaum, in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will turn out for the best.

"From my side, and from FIFA's side, I have absolute confidence in President Sheinbaum. We are in regular contact with the Presidency and the authorities, and we are, in any case, monitoring the situation. The World Cup is going to be an incredible celebration."

Mexico's international friendly against Iceland in Queretaro will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

However, the state of Jalisco, including its capital Guadalajara, has been under a state of emergency since Sunday. Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will stage a total of 13 World Cup matches this summer when the country co-hosts the tournament with Canada and the United States.

Jalisco's Estadio Akron is set to host a World Cup qualifying playoff next month as well as four World Cup games in June.

Mexico's president Sheinbaum insisted there would be "no risks" when asked about safety guarantees for fans at the World Cup.

The Governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus, also reiterated there is no danger of Mexico losing its World Cup host status after Monday's meeting with the world's football governing body. Infantino also reassured supporters.

"We have some matches in Mexico in a month, the World Cup playoffs, and the new Azteca Stadium will also be inaugurated," he said.

"Mexico is a great football country. Like in every country in the world, things happen; we don't live on the moon or another planet. That's why we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security."