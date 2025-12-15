Stocks up, stocks down: Juan Mata's best A-League game so far

Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes, as a football manager under significant pressure, you simply need your players to step up and deliver a result that buys you another week.

Melbourne Victory's 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Saturday's Original Rivalry was a timely reminder of that.

Coming into the game at AAMI Park, Victory's form guide was the sort of evidence boardroom executives -- often driven by fan discontent -- label "untenable" before ultimately "relieving a coach" of his duties: four matches without a win, including three losses, and not a single goal scored in almost seven hours of football.

Pressure was mounting on coach Arthur Diles, while the table -- with Victory rooted to the bottom -- made uncomfortable reading for a club that still views itself as the competition's benchmark.

Then, under the lights, the players responded.

At 37, Juan Mata delivered a performance that reminded fans, teammates and opponents why he has won trophies like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and English FA Cup.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder was a cut above the rest, playing a crucial role in both goals and providing the Victory faithful with some much-needed entertainment. Afterwards, the Spaniard declared it was the most enjoyable night of his A-League career.

Nikolaos Vergos followed suit. Restored to the starting side after three matches on the bench, the Greece youth international ended a 14-game personal drought -- and Victory's own scoring drought -- with a brace, finishing chances with a conviction that had been absent for months.

Diles insisted post-match that the win wasn't "about me." Officially, that may be true.

In reality, this was the result that steadied the club, momentarily eased the pressure, and keeps both Victory's season -- and their coach -- alive heading into next week's Melbourne Derby.

- Western United given fresh hope in legal bid to survive

- Does the A-League need Championship winners South Melbourne?

- Not a 'lay-up': Why USA clash could be the most hyped in Socceroos history

Stocks Up: In a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Victory in the Original Rivalry, right back Dylan Pierias was clearly Adelaide's best player. The marauding fullback was a constant threat down the right flank, providing quality delivery throughout and capping his night with a well-taken late goal. His stoppage-time header that struck the crossbar almost stole a point and underlined his growing influence at the club. Goalkeeper Joshua Smits had eight saves on the night, and continued his strong season.

Stocks Down: While a third straight defeat is worrying enough, the manner of Adelaide's performance was more concerning. In a match billed as a rivalry, the Reds lacked intensity and were second best for long periods. Craig Goodwin was again below his usual standard -- one goal in seven raising questions about his diminishing influence. The loss of captain Bart Vriends to injury after just eight minutes compounded a bad night for the Reds.

Stocks Up: Auckland continued their strong early season form in Friday night's 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners in Gosford, which was controlled, dominant and fully deserved. Sam Cosgrove is quietly emerging as a contender for signing of the season. The Englishman tormented the Mariners defence with his physicality and presence throughout, and sealed the win with a textbook diving header -- his fourth goal of the campaign. Jesse Randall had earlier opened the scoring after being released into space, while Francis de Vries was outstanding down the left, repeatedly delivering dangerous balls into the box and playing a decisive role in both goals.