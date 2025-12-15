Stocks up, stocks down: Juan Mata's best A-League game so far

Sometimes, as a football manager under significant pressure, you simply need your players to step up and deliver a result that buys you another week.
Melbourne Victory's 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Saturday's Original Rivalry was a timely reminder of that.
Coming into the game at AAMI Park, Victory's form guide was the sort of evidence boardroom executives -- often driven by fan discontent -- label "untenable" before ultimately "relieving a coach" of his duties: four matches without a win, including three losses, and not a single goal scored in almost seven hours of football.
Pressure was mounting on coach Arthur Diles, while the table -- with Victory rooted to the bottom -- made uncomfortable reading for a club that still views itself as the competition's benchmark.
Then, under the lights, the players responded.
At 37, Juan Mata delivered a performance that reminded fans, teammates and opponents why he has won trophies like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and English FA Cup.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder was a cut above the rest, playing a crucial role in both goals and providing the Victory faithful with some much-needed entertainment. Afterwards, the Spaniard declared it was the most enjoyable night of his A-League career.
Nikolaos Vergos followed suit. Restored to the starting side after three matches on the bench, the Greece youth international ended a 14-game personal drought -- and Victory's own scoring drought -- with a brace, finishing chances with a conviction that had been absent for months.
Diles insisted post-match that the win wasn't "about me." Officially, that may be true.
In reality, this was the result that steadied the club, momentarily eased the pressure, and keeps both Victory's season -- and their coach -- alive heading into next week's Melbourne Derby.
Adelaide United
Stocks Up: In a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Victory in the Original Rivalry, right back Dylan Pierias was clearly Adelaide's best player. The marauding fullback was a constant threat down the right flank, providing quality delivery throughout and capping his night with a well-taken late goal. His stoppage-time header that struck the crossbar almost stole a point and underlined his growing influence at the club. Goalkeeper Joshua Smits had eight saves on the night, and continued his strong season.
Stocks Down: While a third straight defeat is worrying enough, the manner of Adelaide's performance was more concerning. In a match billed as a rivalry, the Reds lacked intensity and were second best for long periods. Craig Goodwin was again below his usual standard -- one goal in seven raising questions about his diminishing influence. The loss of captain Bart Vriends to injury after just eight minutes compounded a bad night for the Reds.
Auckland FC
Stocks Up: Auckland continued their strong early season form in Friday night's 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners in Gosford, which was controlled, dominant and fully deserved. Sam Cosgrove is quietly emerging as a contender for signing of the season. The Englishman tormented the Mariners defence with his physicality and presence throughout, and sealed the win with a textbook diving header -- his fourth goal of the campaign. Jesse Randall had earlier opened the scoring after being released into space, while Francis de Vries was outstanding down the left, repeatedly delivering dangerous balls into the box and playing a decisive role in both goals.
Stocks Down: The only blemish on an otherwise dominant display was Callan Elliot's spectacular first-half own goal. A freak moment, but one that allowed Central Coast back into a contest they had no right to be in. While manager Steve Corica was quick to praise Elliot's overall performance, the concession clearly frustrated the Auckland coach, who said post-match he wants "a few more clean sheets than what we're doing." His Auckland side, who have historically been difficult to break down, have now failed to shut out an opponent since Round 2.
Brisbane Roar
Stocks Up: Teenage center back Lucas Herrington delivered another immense performance for Brisbane as they recorded a sixth clean sheet in eight with a 0-0 draw in Western Sydney. Just 18, Herrington produced a crucial goal-line clearance and continues to play with maturity well beyond his years. Michael Valkanis praised the youngster as "outstanding" post-match. Unbeaten in six, Valkanis' Brisbane is organized, resilient and increasingly difficult to break down -- the latest result reinforcing that the Roar, who are the kind of opponent no one wants to face, are in it for the long haul this season.
Stocks Down: While Roar's defensive resilience again delivered a result, their attacking output remains a concern. Brisbane managed just one shot on target and finished with 0.37 expected goals (xG) in a largely forgettable 0-0 draw. Although they have conceded just three goals all season, they've also scored only eight -- a return that feels unsustainable if they want to genuinely push on for silverware. Valkanis admitted he was "happy" with the point, highlighting Brisbane's pragmatic approach. Midfielder Sam Klein, who has been in good form, was subbed off in the second half with a concussion.
Central Coast Mariners
Stocks Up: Andrew Redmayne's inspired start to season continued despite Central Coast's 2-1 defeat to Auckland. The veteran goalkeeper kept the Mariners alive early, producing a point-blank save to deny Sam Cosgrove before backing it up with another outstanding stop from the striker off the resulting corner. Veteran Strom Roux stood out in a Mariners side that were second best all night. He delivered a dangerous cross which led to Mariners' fortunate, lone goal.
Stocks Down: While interim manager Warren Moon was able to grind out a few early-season surprise results, recent performances point to significant issues. The Mariners finished with just 0.27 xG and failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, with Moon admitting his side were "passive." Creativity was sorely lacking, as was a reliable goal threat. At the other end, Auckland's two goals exposed a defense not on the same wavelength, leaving far too much space behind. Winless in four and down to ninth, a crowd of just 1,942 summed up a flat night in Gosford.
Melbourne Victory
Stocks Up: Mata produced arguably the best performance of his A-League career as Melbourne Victory claimed a much-needed 2-1 win over Adelaide. The Spanish maestro was central to everything good Victory did -- drifting into space, dictating tempo and repeatedly unlocking Adelaide's defense. Mata assisted Vergos' second goal, struck the crossbar, and even came close to scoring from near the halfway line. Vergos, meanwhile, ended a 14-game drought with a brace, snapping Victory's near seven-hour goal drought. A second win of the season provided a momentary release of pressure for Arthur Diles.
Stocks Down: Victory's wastefulness and decision-making in the final third remain a concern. They created far more than in recent weeks but still failed to kill the contest. Even Mata -- outstanding overall -- blazed a regulation first-half chance onto the crossbar that he would have buried countless times in his career. More worrying was Victory's response after conceding late: they dropped deep, lost composure and struggled to retain the ball, inviting sustained pressure. On another night -- and against a better opponent -- Pierias' stoppage-time header off the bar might have ended in despair rather than relief.
Newcastle Jets
Stocks Up: Newcastle were ruthless when it mattered, producing a devastating eight-minute burst after half-time to blow Wellington away and secure a valuable 3-1 away win. While the Phoenix's poorly executed high line played its part, the Jets were deserved winners in an open contest that produced 36 shots -- Newcastle generating 2.99 xG to the hosts' 1.39. Another confidence-boosting three points on the road in New Zealand reinforced signs of growing belief and momentum building within Mark Milligan's young side.
Stocks Down: Despite coming away with three points in New Zealand, the result could have looked very different without goalkeeper James Delianov. One of his seven saves -- a crucial sixth-minute stop to deny Corban Piper -- kept the scores level and prevented Wellington from seizing early momentum. The openness of the contest, and how easily the Phoenix played through midfield at times, will concern Mark Milligan, whose side will face stronger, more clinical opponents. An injury concern to Max Burgess, who was substituted in the second half, was another negative.
Perth Glory
Stocks Up: Despite the 1-0 defeat to Sydney FC, Perth's performance was encouraging. They dominated possession (54%) and created the better chances, finishing with 1.43 xG to Sydney's 1. Jaiden Kucharski was lively against his former club, hitting the bar and having a goal ruled out after the referee deemed he fouled his opponent in the build-up. Trailing the league leaders in sweltering conditions, Perth continued to push with attacking intent throughout. That much will please interim coach Adam Griffiths, who is in negotiations with the Glory to become its next manager.
Stocks Down: Ultimately, Perth were left to rue missed opportunities, with big chances falling to Nicholas Pennington, Kucharski and Brian Kaltak -- and none converted. That wastefulness proved costly against the league leaders. More concerning were the injury blows, led by captain Adam Taggart, who was forced off before half-time with a suspected groin issue. The Socceroos striker is central to Perth's attack and an important leader, and the hope will be that the issue is not long-term. Kucharski was also withdrawn shortly after the break with what appeared to be a soft-tissue injury.
Sydney FC
Stocks Up: Sydney's 1-0 win in Perth was another example of a side finding ways to win despite not being at their fluent best. Abel Walatee, deputising for the injured Joe Lolley, took his chance by scoring the decisive early goal. More importantly, the Sky Blues again showed maturity and resilience on the road, absorbing sustained pressure and managing the game late. As has been the case virtually all season, center backs Marcel Tisserand and Alex Grant were immense, anchoring a defensive structure that has conceded just five goals this season. Six wins from eight and top of the table, Sydney are flying.
Stocks Down: An away win in Perth is always a strong result, but Sydney clearly felt the absence of talismanic winger Lolley. While Walatee took his chance well, Lolley's unavailability robbed the Sky Blues of a reliable outlet to slow the game, carry the ball forward and consistently create decisive moments. Although his hamstring issue is expected to sideline him only briefly, this performance was another reminder that Sydney's fortunes this season may hinge heavily on Lolley's availability and influence.
Wellington Phoenix
Stocks Up: Although another damaging defeat leaves the Phoenix languishing in 11th, Wellington had every chance to take control of the match before half-time. Piper inexplicably squandered two one-on-one chances, while Carlo Armiento was denied by a superb save from Jets goalkeeper Delianov. Those missed opportunities proved costly, as the Nix were punished after the break, conceding three goals in a brutal eight-minute spell that turned the game on its head.
Stocks Down: Beyond the poor finishing already noted, Wellington's defensive naivete continues to undermine their season. Giancarlo Italiano's insistence on playing a high line is repeatedly being exposed. Newcastle punished it with three goals in transition, pointing to a disorganized backline that consistently leaves huge amounts of space in behind. Matches remain wildly transitional -- often to the Phoenix's detriment -- and the lack of tactical flexibility is becoming costly. Equal bottom, short on depth and confidence, fan frustration is growing -- and pressure is mounting on Italiano to change a system that isn't working.
Western Sydney Wanderers
Stocks Up: Despite a frustrating scoreless draw at home, Wanderers were the more assertive side, controlling 57% possession and creating the better chances against Brisbane. One clear positive was Anthony Pantazopoulos, who put in a typically aggressive shift at the back, finishing with four interceptions and seven clearances. Usually a center back, Pantazopoulos filled in at left back against Brisbane and was one of his side's best -- another reminder of his value and potential.
Stocks Down: Wanderers' attacking issues are becoming harder to ignore. Eight games in, they've scored just six -- a return that simply doesn't match the quality in their squad. Since the high of the Sydney Derby win, they've failed to build momentum, losing in Perth before a flat home draw against Brisbane. Sitting seventh, Wanderers look toothless at key moments, and Bozhidar Kraev's late, gilt-edged miss summed it up. The Bulgarian should have won it with a simple header from point-blank range -- instead, he remains stuck on just one goal this season. For a side with silverware ambitions, far more is required.
Socceroos World Cup bolter watch
Stocks Up: Brisbane's MLS-bound center back Lucas Herrington continues to announce himself as one of the A-League's breakout players. Herrington, 18, delivered another commanding display, earning man of the match as the Roar secured another clean sheet. Relatively unknown at the start of the season, his performances could see him sneak into Tony Popovic's squad -- particularly if he keeps up his good form when he moves to the United States. Behind him, Dean Bouzanis was rock-solid. Roar coach Michael Valkanis later suggested the former Liverpool goalkeeper was "putting his hand up" for international consideration -- a view increasingly backed by form.
Stocks Down: Adelaide flyer Craig Goodwin endured another frustrating night, continuing a below-par season that has yielded just one goal in seven appearances. A shift back to his preferred position on the wing was meant to spark a response, but the 30-cap international again struggled to impose himself -- a concern given the growing competition for wide roles at the Socceroos. In Perth, Adam Taggart's push for a second World Cup took a hit after the striker limped off with a groin injury against Sydney. With just two goals this season, Taggart needs fitness and form quickly to stay in the mix.
