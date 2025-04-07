2025 Masters: ESPN+ schedule, how to watch and stream

The PGA Tour heads to Augusta National this week for the first major of the year, the 89th Masters Tournament. Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights a star-studded field looking to capture an iconic green jacket. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Ludvig Åberg last season at Augusta, seeks his third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965 and 1966) is the only golfer to win three green jackets over a four-year span. This year's winner also receives a $3.6 million share of the $20 million purse.
ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms will showcase the Masters, including live coverage of the first and second rounds beginning Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Here are key facts about the 2025 event:
When is the Masters?
It runs Thursday to Sunday.
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.
What is the full schedule?
*All times Eastern
Tuesday
Noon - "Tuesday at the Masters" - ESPN+
Wednesday
10 a.m. - "Wednesday at the Masters" - ESPN+
Noon - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
Noon - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN+ and Disney+
1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN
2 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN
4 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
10 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) - ESPN2
Thursday
First-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*
10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN
3 p.m. - First round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes
7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
8 p.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN
Friday
Second-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*
3 a.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN2
10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN
3 p.m. - Second round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes
7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN
8 p.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN
Saturday
Third-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*
3 a.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN2
5 p.m. - Third round - ESPN Deportes
Sunday
Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*
5 p.m. - Fourth round - ESPN Deportes
*Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.
Which top players will be playing in the event?
▪︎ Scottie Scheffler
▪︎ Rory McIlroy
▪︎ Ludvig Åberg
How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.