2025 Masters: ESPN+ schedule, how to watch and stream

The PGA Tour heads to Augusta National this week for the first major of the year, the 89th Masters Tournament. Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights a star-studded field looking to capture an iconic green jacket. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Ludvig Åberg last season at Augusta, seeks his third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965 and 1966) is the only golfer to win three green jackets over a four-year span. This year's winner also receives a $3.6 million share of the $20 million purse.

ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms will showcase the Masters, including live coverage of the first and second rounds beginning Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Masters?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the full schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

Noon - "Tuesday at the Masters" - ESPN+

Wednesday

10 a.m. - "Wednesday at the Masters" - ESPN+

Noon - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

Noon - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN+ and Disney+

1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

2 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN

4 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

10 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) - ESPN2

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*

10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

3 p.m. - First round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes

7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

8 p.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*

3 a.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN2

10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

3 p.m. - Second round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes

7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

8 p.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*

3 a.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN2

5 p.m. - Third round - ESPN Deportes

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*

5 p.m. - Fourth round - ESPN Deportes

*Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

