          2025 Masters: ESPN+ schedule, how to watch and stream

          play
          Get ready for the Masters on ESPN (0:30)

          Get excited for the start of the Masters, beginning on ESPN+ and ESPN on April 9. (0:30)

          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 7, 2025, 10:28 PM

          The PGA Tour heads to Augusta National this week for the first major of the year, the 89th Masters Tournament. Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlights a star-studded field looking to capture an iconic green jacket. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Ludvig Åberg last season at Augusta, seeks his third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965 and 1966) is the only golfer to win three green jackets over a four-year span. This year's winner also receives a $3.6 million share of the $20 million purse.

          ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms will showcase the Masters, including live coverage of the first and second rounds beginning Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          When is the Masters?

          It runs Thursday to Sunday.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

          What is the full schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Tuesday

          Noon - "Tuesday at the Masters" - ESPN+

          Wednesday

          10 a.m. - "Wednesday at the Masters" - ESPN+

          Noon - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          Noon - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN+ and Disney+

          1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

          2 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest - ESPN

          4 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          10 p.m. - Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) - ESPN2

          Thursday

          First-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*

          10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

          3 p.m. - First round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes

          7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          8 p.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN

          Friday

          Second-round coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+*

          3 a.m. - First round (encore) - ESPN2

          10 a.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          1 p.m. - "Welcome to the Masters" - ESPN

          3 p.m. - Second round - ESPN and ESPN Deportes

          7:30 p.m. - "SportsCenter at the Masters" - ESPN

          8 p.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN

          Saturday

          Third-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*

          3 a.m. - Second round (encore) - ESPN2

          5 p.m. - Third round - ESPN Deportes

          Sunday

          Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+*

          5 p.m. - Fourth round - ESPN Deportes

          *Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

          Which top players will be playing in the event?

          ▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

          ▪︎ Rory McIlroy

          ▪︎ Xander Schauffele

          ▪︎ Collin Morikawa

          ▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

          How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, rankings and more.