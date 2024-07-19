Open Extended Reactions

The baseball world gathered in Texas for the 2024 MLB draft, Home Run Derby and All-Star Game this week, and our baseball reporters were there talking to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players and other team sources.

While fans are focused on the excitement on the field, behind the scenes, it's a great place to gather intel on what teams are thinking with the MLB trade deadline just around the corner and get the pulse of those inside the game on the topics dominating the sport.

Our reporters empty their notebook with the latest news and rumors. Who are the big names to watch at the trade deadline? What's the latest buzz on the biggest free agent? And which teams and storylines will rule the second half? Here's everything we heard on the field in Arlington.