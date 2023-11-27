Navigating NBA stars on new teams: What's working and what's next?

Open Extended Reactions

A little more than a month into the NBA season, it's time to check in on some of the biggest additions and how they're fitting with their new teams with championship aspirations.

Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks sparked changes to the East's top two teams in the title odds, as the Bucks integrated Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Boston Celtics were able to add the All-Star Milwaukee gave up in return, Jrue Holiday.

The most important newcomer out West, James Harden, wasn't traded to the LA Clippers until a week into the regular season. Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks completed Harden's first 10 games with the Clippers, the mark coach Ty Lue said he'd use to evaluate how things are working.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors' efforts to maximize Harden's former teammate Chris Paul have been hampered by Draymond Green's absences from the lineup and a slow start for Golden State's starting five. And the Phoenix Suns have barely seen Bradley Beal, acquired for Paul, as back injuries have limited him to just three games -- none with Devin Booker healthy.

Let's dig into the numbers for a closer look on how stars are helping in new places and how that might change going forward.

The assumption was Boston would have the easiest time incorporating Holiday into the lineup of any All-Star to change teams because of his malleable game and the Celtics' collective experience around Holiday and fellow newcomer Kristaps Porzingis. That's proven the case as the Celtics boast both the NBA's best record and point differential.