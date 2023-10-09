It's Monday, the weekend's action is in the books and it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

Milton Doyle of the JackJumpers. Getty Images

NBL24 is the year Tassie can win the title

Peter Hooley: Storyline. Tasmania have recruited well to compliment the returning pieces and to build on the successful culture from the first two seasons. When you look back at their first two seasons, they were close to reaching the ultimate goal but were a playmaker/scorer short. They've brought in Jordon Crawford and bolstered their bench unit and if they continue to lock in with that Tasmania defensive identity, they can absolutely win it all this year. In case you needed any more proof going into Sunday's game, Milton Doyle is that guy. He's not only one of the smoothest operators in the business, but he might just be the best closer in the league.

Kane Pitman: Storyline. If I was forced to select three teams that I think can win the title as of today, I would say Sydney and Melbourne to go along with the team that just beat them both over the weekend. Tasmania. This version of the JackJumpers has more offensive firepower than ever before which sees them scoring at a rate of 114 point per 100 possessions through three games (tiny sample, I know). The Jackies are still playing at the slowest pace in the league but they can match it with teams offensively this season. They are a genuine threat.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.The JackJumpers are a good team, and have one of the best players in the NBL in Milton Doyle; who's also, probably, the best closer in the league. The way they're able to guard, and how organised they are, makes them a clear playoff team. They're built to be a top-four team, and there's no reason to think they won't get there. My big question is whether they have the offensive firepower - basically, offensive production from guys not named Doyle, Jordon Crawford, or Jack McVeigh - to go deep into a postseason. That remains to be seen so, at this moment, it's tough to pencil them in as a legitimate title contender.

Alex Sarr should start in Perth

Peter Hooley: Headline. As good as Sarr is and has been to start this season, I think his best basketball is going to be played coming off the bench. He can still play major minutes as a 6th man and even close out games, like we saw Friday night, but letting him come in late in the first quarter is only going to help him for now. That Perth starting lineup already has Cotton, Usher and Pinder in it, which could lead to Sarr being a little lost amongst those three on the offensive end early. When he comes in late in the first quarter, he gets to assert himself into the game immediately and usually against an opposing team's backup big.

Kane Pitman: Storyline. After a recent strong performance from Sarr, I asked a league executive what would happen the Next Star starts to eat into Keanu Pinder's minutes and the question was met with a long pause and genuine thought. I don't think even Perth expected Sarr to look this comfortable this early, but the key might be the Sarr-Pinder combined minutes. So far the duo have played just 35 possessions together this season (via Spatial Jam) and the team's ability to run an efficient offence with the two big men looks significantly more promising if the future first round pick can continue hitting the outside shot at a decent clip. I think Sarr starts at some point this season.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline. While I appreciate the idea of easing an 18-year-old into his season, and letting him work his way up the rotation - as opposed to just handing it to him because he's highly-touted - it feels like Sarr has already earned his place. The Wildcats are more effective on both ends of the floor when Sarr is out there and, while the duo of him and Keanu Pinder hasn't always looked amazing, there's reason to think their respective skillsets could complement each in an elite way once they get more reps in. Of course, we know that who starts isn't as important as who finishes games, and Sarr will more than likely be on the floor when crunch time hits, but there's so much value in opening contests with your best lineup. The Wildcats' best lineup probably includes Sarr.

Wildcats' Alex Sarr defends against Jason Cadee of the 36ers. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Delly not playing down the stretch is a big deal

Peter Hooley: Storyline. There's no doubt it's going to take some time for Dean Vickerman to figure out his best lineups and best situations when this United team gets to full strength. Ian Clark was back after missing time with injury and in turn meant Dellavedova sat down the stretch. Whilst we are all geniuses in hindsight, that decision certainly shocked me when you look at how the game ended. Milton Doyle took over that game late and led Tasmania to a big win. Besides Ili, Dellavedova is their strongest guard defender and would have relished that opportunity to try and slow down Doyle. He didn't have his best game overall, but if history tells us anything, they're the defensive moments he lives for.

Kane Pitman: Storyline. It might not be specifically for Dellavedova, but Dean Vickerman will need to make some tough decisions on a nightly basis when it comes to his closing lineups. Given some of the concerns I have raised previously with the Melbourne offence, it would lead you to believe that Ian Clark and eventually Jo Lual-Acuil will see big fourth quarter minutes for added scoring punch. That will likely lead to one of Dellavedova and Shea Ili sitting, while it also will raise a question on how to use Ariel Hukporti who has been superb on both ends to start the season. Long story short, there will be players sitting down the stretch that aren't used to doing so which is worth watching.

Olgun Uluc: Headline. In hindsight, Dellavedova probably should've been on the floor in crunch time of United's loss to the JackJumpers, but it's so early in the season to critique lineups. This was Ian Clark's first game back, and United has the depth that'll require them to chop and change different lineups early on to see who works best with each other. We're seeing multiple teams try out different lineups as they lock in on what their respective rotations will be as the season progresses, so I'd put this down to just being part of the process; not something to overreact to.