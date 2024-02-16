Taipans fire early to upset United again

Cairns get the season sweep over Melbourne, as they finish off their season with a win led by Patrick Miller. (1:43)

Cairns have completed their first NBL season sweep over Melbourne United, resisting a late fightback in a 97-88 home win over the misfiring title favourites.

Tahjere McCall starred as the Taipans repeatedly poked holes in United's usually watertight defence, registering a third-straight victory over their rivals in Friday's dead rubber.

Cairns built a double-digit lead early on their home court and were in control with a 77-54 lead at three-quarter time, but were forced to withstand a late Melbourne challenge.

Led by Matthew Dellavedova (16 points) and Ian Clark (20), United reduced the deficit to just four points with almost three minutes left to play in the final period.

But Cairns steadied and Patrick Miller iced the game from the foul line in the dying seconds.

McCall shone with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Taipans, while fellow import Miller (20, eight) was also important.

Tahjere McCall was on fire for Taipans. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Cairns' three best performances of the campaign have come against Melbourne, with impressive scores of 115, 95 and 97 in their wins over the ladder leaders.

Those showings gave a glimpse of the Taipans' capabilities, but their 12-16 record wasn't enough for a Finals berth.

"We're disappointed, naturally," Cairns coach Adam Forde said.

"The expectations were a bit higher but I think it's through self-inflicted wounds because we had our opportunities.

"There were different moments throughout the season that we could've done a better job of. I think we're better than a 12-win team."

Melbourne missed their first 17 three-point attempts at the Cairns Convention Centre and didn't make one until Dellavedova broke the drought midway through the final quarter.

The visitors finished 4-of-26 from beyond the arc and struggled from the free-throw line in the first half (3-of-10).

Clark and Ariel Hukporti (15, six offensive rebounds) gave plenty off the bench for United, while Dellavedova and Luke Travers (10 points, 13 rebounds) also fought to the end.

"It's hard to win basketball games when you can't make a free-throw or can't make a three-point shot," Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said.

"I enjoyed the fight in the fourth quarter ... and we learnt a bit about some guys when we were 25 down, who are the guys that are really going to knuckle in and get after it."

Melbourne (19-8) have one last chance to tune up for the post-season when they host the fourth-placed Illawarra Hawks (14-13) on Sunday.