Tacko Fall will join the New Zealand Breakers for their three NBA preseason games in early October, sources told ESPN.

The former NBA big-man - who stands at 7'6 - will be a guest player for the Breakers, suiting up for the NBL team for their preseason games against the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Breakers play the Jazz on October 5, the 76ers on October 8, and the Thunder on October 11.The three games will be the Breakers' sixth, seventh, and eighth NBLxNBA games as a franchise.

Fall played three seasons in the NBA from 2019 to 2022, primarily with the Boston Celtics, and most recently as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over 37 total career NBA games, Fall has averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Fall, 28, last played for the Piratas de Quebradillas in Puerto Rico.

The Breakers have no plans to sign Fall beyond those preseason games, sources said.

The Breakers opened the 2024-25 NBL regular season 1-0, thanks to a win over the Brisbane Bullets at the inaugural HoopsFest in Perth. Petteri Koponen's team has a single Round 2 game - against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday - before they fly to the U.S. for the NBA preseason games.

This season's Breakers team features former Arizona star Parker Jackson-Cartwright in his second year in New Zealand, former 76ers forward Jonah Bolden, the Indiana Pacers' 2023 second rounder pick Mojave King, projected 2026 first-rounder Karim Lopez, and a guard who's been on the fringes of the NBA in Matt Mooney.