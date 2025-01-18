Hawks dominate to move clear on top of NBL

Chris Goulding frees himself up with a fake shot and fake pass and hits the triple for Melbourne United. (0:20)

Open Extended Reactions

The Illawarra Hawks were a team on a mission and further consolidated top spot in the NBL with an emphatic 117-95 home victory over Melbourne United.

Whether it was to make up for the last time Melbourne was at the WIN Entertainment Centre, to hit back from Monday's loss in Adelaide, or wanting first place, the Hawks made quite the statement.

The 22-point win sees Illawarra remain in top spot at 16-8 ahead of Melbourne who slip to 15-10 and give up second place to the Perth Wildcats.

Tempers had spilled over in the teams' last meeting in Wollongong, the home side frustrated by what they considered continued flopping from Melbourne captain Chris Goulding.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images

On Saturday night Hawks fans were determined to remind him.

Goulding initially helped keep Melbourne in touch with four three-pointers for 14 points in the first half, but he wouldn't score again after the main break when Illawarra led 58-46 .

There was no stopping the Hawks in the second half, 13 of the first 18 points dropping their way as they feasted on 25 second chance points from 19 offensive rebounds across the match.

There were plenty of contributors too with Trey Kell III top-scoring with 23 points on five-of-nine shooting from downtown.

Tyler Harvey also had 20 points and nine assists, Lachlan Olbrich 18 points with a couple of big dunks late, and Sam Froling 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Melbourne have now lost six of their last nine and shot just 40%, going 11-of-35 from long range.

Shea Ili had 20 points and four assists with Jack White adding 15 points and eight rebounds while Rob Loe finished with10 points, nine boards and five assists.