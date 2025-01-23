Cairns overcome Illawarra for the second time in a month

Cairns have defeated NBL ladder leaders Illawarra once again. The Taipans coughed up a 22-point lead before recovering late to post a 100-94 win (1:43)

Cairns have defeated NBL ladder leaders Illawarra for the second time in a month, with the cellar dwellers coughing up a 22-point lead before recovering late to post a 100-94 win.

The Hawks tallied just one assist in a disastrous opening half and trailed 63-41 early in the third quarter of Thursday night's match at the Cairns Convention Centre.

Cairns produced the upset of the season on January 3 when they snapped a 15-match losing streak with a 108-105 win over Illawarra in Wollongong.

It looked set to be a repeat dose on Thursday night before Todd Blanchfield caught fire from the bench, nailing five of his first six three pointers as the Hawks levelled the scores with five minutes to go.

In a topsy-turvy finish to the game, Cairns pulled away again to lead by nine points with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, before the margin was whittled back to one point with 90 seconds left.

Rob Edwards starred in the Taipans win over the Hawks. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Cairns import Pedro Bradshaw missed three consecutive free throws to keep things interesting, but he nailed his fourth and Tanner Groves followed up with two of his own as the home side sealed victory.

The result snapped Cairns' 10-match losing run at home. More importantly for the competition, Illawarra's loss means they are now 17-9, with second-placed Sydney (16-10), Melbourne (16-10) and Perth (15-10) all within striking range.

Rob Edwards top-scored for Cairns with 22 points before fouling out late, while Sam Waardenburg (18 points), Bradshaw (17 points) and Groves (15 points) were also influential.

Tyler Harvey lit it up in the last quarter to finish with 17 points for the Hawks, but Blanchfield was their most dangerous player with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from long range.

"It's been a tough season, everything we've gone through, injuries and what not," Waardenburg told ESPN.

"So a win like this, on the home court finally, it's a great feeling. Every guy stepped up for us."

The Hawks were left shell shocked early as Cairns produced their equal-best opening quarter of the season to take a 31-17 lead into the first break.

Alex Higgins-Titsha produce some big plays for Cairns to score nine points for the term.

The Taipans registered their 13th offensive rebound by early in the second quarter as the lead ballooned out to 20 points.

What made the lead all the more remarkable was the fact that Taipans guard Taran Armstrong was a late scratching with back soreness.

The half-time scoreline read 54-37, with Trey Kell posting Illawarra's only assist for the half.

Hawks coach Justin Tatum turned to his bench in the third quarter, and Blanchfield caught fire to help lift his side back into the contest.

The margin was just seven points by three-quarter time, and the Hawks levelled the scores midway through the last before Cairns twice pulled away.