Taipans strike in double overtime to stun Wildcats

The giant-slaying Cairns Taipans have overcome a third-quarter meltdown to stun the Perth Wildcats 125-116 in a dramatic double-overtime NBL classic.

The Taipans finally gained control in the second extension, which they won 15-6 in front of a bumper crowd of 13,269 at RAC Arena on Saturday night to send the Wildcats crashing from third to fifth on the ladder.

Rob Edwards (30 points), Sam Waardenburg (24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and Tanner Groves (22) all had significant says as Cairns spectacularly backed up Thursday's boilover against ladder-leading Illawarra.

Bryce Cotton scored 38 for Perth, albeit on 12-of-37 shooting and 5-of-21 from three-point range, while Keanu Pinder shone with 29 points and 11 boards off the bench.

Kyrin Galloway of the Taipans reacts after a play James Worsfold/Getty Images

In a frenetic fourth-quarter finish, Cairns import Pedro Bradshaw's layup with six seconds remaining - after Edwards airballed a tough jumper - tied the scores at 100-apiece, before Cotton missed an off-balance mid-ranger at the death.

The Taipans finally looked home when they led 110-104 in the first overtime before Cotton buried two triples in 25 seconds to level the scores at 110-all.

The Perth legend missed a free throw for the lead before Edwards, who was fouled with 2.2 seconds remaining, missed two at the other end with 2.2 seconds left, forcing a second extension.

The Taipans led 22-18 on Kyle Adnam's coast-to-coast drive on the quarter-time bell before moving ahead 56-47 at half-time despite Cotton and Pinder getting off the chain.

Perth captured the lead on a 13-2 run in the third term with Cotton draining a pair of threes and Ben Henshall helping himself to an easy dunk from a horrible Taipans turnover, one of their seven for the term.

Cairns fell apart at both ends and Henshall took full advantage, scoring 15 for the stanza to help the Wildcats motor ahead 82-73 at three-quarter-time after dominating the term 35-17, before the Taipans rallied in the fourth and beyond.