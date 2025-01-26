Broken Bullets can't contain United's all-out assault

Melbourne United overcome a sluggish start to smash the Brisbane Bullets on their home court. (1:43)

Matthew Dellavedova's return as an offensive threat has sharpened Melbourne's NBL title charge, United consolidating second spot with a cruisy 115-88 win in Brisbane.

The injury-ravaged Bullets were dealt further blows to their squad, with Josh Bannan (concussion) a pre-game scratching and Keandre Cook hurt in Sunday's loss.

Justin Schueller's side had defied that adversity to win in New Zealand on Friday but, after an even first term, it was one-way traffic at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Dellavedova (14 points, six assists) backed up his 17-point showing in Perth on Wednesday with another aggressive start to set the tone, while Ian Clark (24 points) found form and Chris Goulding (16 points) didn't miss the chance to fill his boots.

It was Melbourne's fifth win from their past seven games.

Cairns' upset defeats of Illawarra (17-9, first) and Perth (15-11, fifth) this round means United (17-10) are now a win clear of third-placed Sydney and pushing the Hawks with two regular-season games remaining.