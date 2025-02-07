Cotton unstoppable with 49 points as Perth beat 36ers

Bryce Cotton has delivered a spectacular 49-point performance to lead the Perth Wildcats to the 112-104 win over the Adelaide 36ers.

A monster crowd of 13,559 was on hand and the 36ers came with an attitude to compete, as Montrezl Harrell (24 points, six rebounds) and Kendric Davis (34 points, eight assists) proved terrific at the RAC Arena on Friday night.

But Cotton just wouldn't be denied as he finished just short of a personal half-century haul as well as seven assists. The 32-year-old US ace went 9-of-18 from three-point range and 10-of-11 at the foul line.

After Lat Mayen put Adelaide back in front with seven minutes to play following back-to-back threes and a block on Keanu Pinder, it was all Cotton.

Bryce Cotton dominated the 36ers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

He knocked down three more triples, scored on a lay-up after chasing down an offensive rebound, and the Wildcats went on to win by eight having been down 11 early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats finish the regular season at 18-11 and now can't end up lower than third. There's still a chance for them to go second if Melbourne United lose by 18 points or more to the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

If the Wildcats stay third, they will host the Phoenix on Tuesday but it won't be at RAC Arena due to it being unavailable and will be at the 4500-capacity Perth High Performance Centre.

Either way, Perth have finished the regular season with three straight wins, with Pinder having 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kristian Doolittle 14 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Dylan Windler 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Wildcats coach John Rillie enjoyed the Cotton show as much as anyone.

"Coaches, when someone gets in a zone like that, need to stay out of the way," he said.

"So when I feel that and the way he's playing, I just sit there and watch and admire because there's only so many chances and opportunities you get to see someone perform at that level.

"He's produced five, six of those type of performances in one year, it's pretty special."

The 36ers finish their season in sixth spot at 13-16. Even though they have lost three straight, they will like their chances in a cutthroat play-in game in Sydney next week against the Kings, having already won there twice.

Harrell threatened to be a match winner before fouling out with 4:45 to go while Davis was superb once more and DJ Vasiljevic added 16 points and Mayen 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Sixers coach Mike Wells simply had to tip his hat to Cotton but was happy with his team's effort.

"I'm probably the only guy who has been in games as a coach against Michael Jordan and Bryce," he said.

"In a lot of ways, with the way he plays and the things he can do, and how he turns it on, it's really unique,

"I have tons of respect for him and hats off to him, but on the back end of that, hats off to my guys too because we were battling the whole way."