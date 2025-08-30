Backboard falls on Adelaide 36ers player's head

Breakers hold off Phoenix in a high-scoring NBL Blitz matchup, with both sides cracking triple digits. (1:38)

CANBERRA -- Adelaide 36ers big-man Ben Griscti has suffered a neck injury after a backboard at the AIS Arena fell on his head.

The 36ers were taking part in a shootaround on Saturday afternoon ahead of their final game at the NBL Blitz -- the league's preseason tournament -- when a teammate's dunk attempt led to the backboard collapsing and falling on Griscti.

The 23-year-old initially had limited feeling in his right arm, sources told ESPN, but quickly regained feeling in all extremities and is currently dealing with neck soreness.

Griscti waited multiple hours for an ambulance to arrive but is currently in good spirits, a 36ers spokesperson told ESPN. He was able to stand and walk when the ambulance arrived.

Griscti -- an Adelaide native -- is entering his second season with the 36ers.

The NBL is investigating the incident, sources said.

The league has been contacted for comment, and are expected to release a statement shortly.

The Blitz is scheduled to continue at the AIS Arena on Saturday evening with a pair of games: Melbourne United face the Brisbane Bullets, before the 36ers take on the Tasmania JackJumpers. It's not known at this point if this incident will effect those games.