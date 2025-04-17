Jack Bech reflects on his game-winning touchdown in the Senior Bowl, saying his late brother was with him on the play. (1:35)

DAVE LeBLANC REMEMBERS when he saw Jack Bech practice for the first time at a middle school football camp. A strength and offensive line coach at St. Thomas More in Lafayette, Louisiana, since 1995, he has seen his share of talented players come through south Louisiana. But Bech stood out.

"I have witnesses," LeBlanc said. "When he was running, doing some agility blocks and I was watching him perform, I said, 'This is going to be the next kid that plays on Sundays.' I made that call in seventh grade before he had hair under his arms."

The coaches already had a frame of reference, albeit a smaller one. They had coached Tiger Bech, Jack's older brother, an aggressive, fiery, but diminutive all-purpose talent who went on to star at Princeton.

"Before Jack, Tiger was the best receiver we've ever had," said Lance Strother, STM's wide receivers coach. "Then Jack came along with the same skill set, but he also brought the metrics with him, the size and the strength."

Both fearless. Neither lacked a drop of confidence. They were just five years apart in age and completely different in build.

"Tiger was 5-9 on a tall day," their dad Martin said, "while Jack was always a man amongst boys. He always was huge."

All these years later, Jack Bech is standing taller than ever. Now 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he's considered a solid Day 2 pick in next week's NFL draft, all while carrying the hopes of his brother and his family after Tiger, his best friend, was killed on Jan. 1 in the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

"Whatever team gets me, it's going to be a two-for-one special. Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too," Jack said. "I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can't lose."

The Bech family at TCU senior day in November. From left: Martin Bech with children Sophie, Jack, Virginia, Tiger and wife Michelle. Courtesy Bech family

JACK IDOLIZED TIGER, following him everywhere from the time he could walk. He watched his brother become a football star, and wanted to be just like him. But Tiger would always tell Jack he got the genetic gifts that he was lacking, calling his little brother "the prototype."

Two of their uncles, Brett and Blain Bech, played football at LSU, and their aunt, Brenna Bech, was on the Tigers' first soccer team. Naturally, they were competitive, but Tiger, who became an All-Ivy League return specialist in college, saw bigger things for Jack.

Baton Rouge was just 45 minutes away, and they grew up going to LSU games at Death Valley, watching Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette.

And Jack would be next.

"I had two dreams: One was to play in Tiger Stadium, and one was to play in the NFL," Jack said.

In late October 2020, shortly before signing day, Jack, who had committed to Vanderbilt, finally got an offer from LSU. The family was ecstatic. One of his dreams was coming true.

And he was a star out of the gate. Jack Bech started seven games as a freshman, catching 43 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns, and becoming a fan favorite. Playing as a hybrid tight end/slot receiver, he was named to two different freshman All-America teams in 2021 alongside players such as Xavier Worthy and Brock Bowers. But once Ed Orgeron was fired and Brian Kelly arrived with a new coaching staff, he had to start over.

Jack Bech (80) was a freshman All-American at LSU. Matthew Hinton/AP

He struggled with some nagging injuries but was cleared to play, although he ultimately got stuck in a logjam in a loaded receivers room with Malik Nabers, Kayshon Boutte, Kyren Lacy and Brian Thomas Jr. He played in 12 games, and caught just 16 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown.

"When the coaching change happened at LSU, those weren't the guys that recruited him and everybody around him didn't think he was getting a fair shake," LeBlanc said. "He went from being a freshman All-American, then getting on the field maybe 25% of the snaps. I think the transfer portal is bad for football in the long run. But if anybody should have transferred, it was Jack."

He picked TCU as his destination, but Sonny Dykes, who had coached at Louisiana Tech and knows the psychic power LSU has over the state's residents, knew it was a gut-wrenching decision.

"There's nobody that loves the state of Louisiana more than his family," Dykes said. "There was a lineage and I'm sure it was very difficult for him to leave. But there's a quiet confidence about that whole family and it took a lot of confidence to bet on yourself. That's what makes him different and unique."

In Fort Worth, Jack suffered a high ankle sprain and had surgery as the Horned Frogs, coming off a 13-2 season in 2022, slipped to 5-7. But amid the struggles, Dykes sold him on a long-range plan, telling him they wanted him to get him fully healthy and back to who he was as a freshman, even if it was frustrating for Jack.

"Well, let's give a lot of credit to Sonny Dykes for that," Strother said. "Imagine having a world-class race car tuned up and ready to go and you're pretty sure there's not another car that can beat it anywhere, but you keep it in the garage. It was a matter of Jack getting healthy and then being unleashed with opportunity."

Dykes said by midway through his junior year, Jack had so many small little bumps and bruises that he "had one of everything." He could see how badly Jack wanted to play, which he said might have been part of the problem. He couldn't ease off the gas.

"He's a guy that's trained his body really, really hard, has never taken a break and tried to squeeze every single ounce of ability out of his body," Dykes said. "And it was pretty banged up because of it."

He caught just five passes from October on, as they kept him on a tight leash. He finished his junior year in 2023 with appearances in eight games, catching 12 passes for 146 yards. But Dykes would tell anyone who would listen that he was going to be a star the next season. And by the spring, it was evident.

"We were going to play him inside, but we had a logjam of players inside, and he just kept performing at such a high level that we wanted to play him every down. So we moved him outside, and the thing about him is he knew all the positions. It's easier to move from outside to inside because you've got to deal with press corners and releases. There's usually a transition. With Jack, there was no transition."

He responded with one of the greatest seasons by a Horned Frogs receiver, catching 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, the fourth-highest single-season total in TCU history, trailing only Josh Doctson, Quentin Johnston and Jalen Reagor, who were all first-round picks.

And best of all, Tiger was there to watch every game, flying down from New York, where he had begun a career as a stockbroker.

"One of the greatest things about this season was it gave us, our whole family a focus," Martin Bech said. "My daughter lives in Philadelphia, another one lives in Nashville. It gave us all a gathering point. Tiger just loved being there, being in Fort Worth and being with Jack. There's a famous text in the family now about how Tiger was just so enamored by Jack's success."

"It's happening," Tiger wrote.

Jack Bech said his late brother Tiger had "some wings" on him during the Senior Bowl, at which he had the game-winning TD and was later named MVP. Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

AT 3:15 A.M. on Jan. 1, Tiger and his roommate Ryan Quigley, whom he worked with in New York, were on Bourbon Street when Shamsud-Din Jabbar of Houston accelerated his pickup truck into the crowd, then got into a shootout with police before he was fatally wounded. He killed 14 people, including Tiger, and injured at least 57 others, including Quigley.

Tiger was taken to the hospital and kept on life support until his family could arrive. A TCU booster flew Jack to New Orleans on his plane immediately, but he didn't make it in time. The moment he got the news Tiger was gone, he told himself he was going to get Tiger a Hall of Fame jacket.

Jack was out front immediately, doing television interviews and hoping to talk about his brother whenever he was needed. He and the family were unimaginably unshakeable.

"Our pain and our suffering is no different from the 13 other families that lost their loved ones in that horror," Martin said. "All these kids that were in the ICU for weeks on end and Tiger's roommate who had his leg shattered and his face gashed for six inches, everyone is struggling the same. We're just blessed that we are given the platform to share Tiger's story."

Jack said his foundation is his faith, that he believes there was a reason this year played out the way it did. Tiger and the family were gathered for every game. He had the best season of his life. They were all together in New Orleans for Christmas.

Martin said he started hearing stories after Tiger had died about all the people he had visited back home in Louisiana over the holidays who he hadn't seen in years. He thinks that was all by design too. He said Tiger knew Jack was going to be near Fort Worth rigorously training for the draft, so he wanted to maximize their time together.

"When we're home together, we're going to spend every minute together," Tiger told Jack. "If we have to go Christmas shopping, we're going to go together. If we have to go meet a friend, we're going to meet the friend together. If we're going to go to our aunt's house for dinner, we're going together."

They were inseparable the entire holiday season, even down to the pets, Martin said.

"We have pictures of him sleeping on the sofa with Jack's dog," he said of Tiger. "Is it any more special than a lot of brothers' relationships? Maybe not, but it was pretty damn special."

Jack says this is all destiny. And it has allowed him to find a new gear.

Every coach who knows Jack has seen a different Jack since that day. And they all have a similar vantage point on what they see.

"He was already on a great trajectory," Dykes said. "This was kind of the rocket fuel."

"Some people could have spun off the rails after you lose your best friend, but it did the total opposite with Jack," LeBlanc said. "Jack was going to be in the league with or without Tiger's passing, but Tiger's passing kind of propelled him."

"Tiger, who was an absolutely phenomenal football player himself, knew and understood long before the rest of the football world understood and believed Jack was bound for greatness at the highest level," Strother said. "Now he's bound, determined and on fire to bring to the fullest potential his talent and ability in honor of Tiger and in honor of his faith."

Everything culminated in a magical Senior Bowl performance.

Jim Nagy, the game's executive director, got Jack the No. 7 jersey, Tiger's number. Every player on the field wore a tiger-striped decal with 7 on it. Jack had an impressive performance, earning MVP honors with six catches for 68 yards.

Dykes said he was watching with his 8-year-old son Daniel, who said, "Dad, Jack's going to score a touchdown on the last play of the game."

With 7 seconds left, Memphis QB Seth Henigan rolled right, and found Jack for the game-winner. Jack calls these moments "Tiger Winks."

"I knew I was about to catch that ball and score that touchdown," he said. "My brother's name was written in the clouds above us. Just so many signs. I mean, if you don't believe God is real, I don't know how much more you need."

He has lived a lifetime this offseason. Now he waits to see where he goes. But wherever it is, Tiger will be with him. He's got "7 to Heaven" tattooed on his chest, along with a set of Roman numerals representing Tiger's birth and death dates.

"They're only on the left side of my body, because he was my other half," Jack said.

Strother said it will be tough knowing Tiger won't be there for Jack's draft party.

"There will be a profound Tiger spirit all throughout that draft party room because it was a day and a moment that Jack and Tiger together really looked forward to," he said.

And whoever turns that card in with Jack's number on it will get both of them.