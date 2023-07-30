Stephen A. Smith lays out his reasons that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC. (2:08)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Philadelphia Eagles are throwing it all the way back to the days of Reggie White and Randall Cunningham, and their fans are over the moon.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced at the league's annual meeting last year that they are bringing back the Kelly green uniforms as an alternate combination in the 2023 season.

"It's what we've wanted and we're going to be able to introduce that for that season," Lurie said. "It's going to be, if you all remember the '90s and '80s with Randall and Reggie and Jerome [Brown] and Seth [Joyner] and Clyde [Simmons] and everybody, it's going to be that uniform and it's going to be as identical to what that existed as possible."

Eagles fans on social media immediately reacted to the announcement. Fans clamored for the team to reintroduce the iconic Kelly green unis, and the Eagles' brass worked on it behind the scenes for years. The holdup was getting helmets approved that would match up with the uniforms.

The Eagles showed a first look at their current stars in the throwback combination.

