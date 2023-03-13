With the NFL's free agency negotiating window open, plenty of player movement has already occurred, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreeing to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will ink a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the team, including $34 million in guaranteed money. The deal can't become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Garoppolo's move to Vegas also means the end of artist Rita Carvalho's year-plus streak of drawing the soon-to-be former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Although Garoppolo wasn't traded, when news of him going to the Raiders broke, Carvalho, who goes by Rita Oak on Twitter because her last name means "oak" in Portuguese, posted her final drawing after 404 days of illustrating the soon-to-be Raiders quarterback.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 404: Last Day ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/0Imsv5Bd4I — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 13, 2023

In February of 2022, Carvalho, an artist in Portugal, decided to draw Garoppolo every day until the Niners traded him. According to Schefter, the Niners were looking to move Garoppolo during the 2022 offseason and even had a deal in place to send him to the Washington Commanders. But trade talks fell apart when Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery.

Carvalho portrayed the quarterback in different scenarios, many referencing popular films like "Lion King," "Rambo," and "Titanic." Some drawings also included teammates and staff members from the 49ers, including tight end George Kittle, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 13-16: pic.twitter.com/o0gO7hKtDe — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 17, 2022

Read More: San Francisco 49ers fan is drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he's traded

Garappolo took note of Carvalho's efforts in 2022.

"Rita, I really appreciate it," Garoppolo told ABC 7 television in San Francisco. "It's really cool, just the uniqueness to it. We'll see how many more you've got to draw," Garoppolo said in July 2022.

Carvalho, a fan of the Niners and Garoppolo, created the drawings using her iPad and graphics editing app "Procreate." She also started an online shop where fans of her work can purchase their favorite Garoppolo drawings on hoodies, mugs and t-shirts.

Even though her objective is complete, Carvalho still has much love for Garoppolo as he heads to Vegas.