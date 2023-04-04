Louis Riddick breaks down how the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers sets higher expectations for the Raiders in a loaded AFC West. (1:16)

Does Jimmy G raise expectations for the Raiders in the AFC West? (1:16)

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal, it was announced Tuesday.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract on March 17. Las Vegas also has the No. 7 pick in this month's draft.

Hoyer was released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of free agency.

Hoyer started one game in 2022, a Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, after Mac Jones had suffered a high ankle sprain the week before. But Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion at the end of the second series. He was 5-of-6 for 37 yards at the time of the injury.

The 37-year-old Hoyer remained on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

He had one year remaining on his contract, which included $1.4 million in guaranteed money for 2023.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.