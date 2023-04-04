The Las Vegas Raiders have signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal, it was announced Tuesday.
Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract on March 17. Las Vegas also has the No. 7 pick in this month's draft.
Hoyer was released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of free agency.
Hoyer started one game in 2022, a Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, after Mac Jones had suffered a high ankle sprain the week before. But Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion at the end of the second series. He was 5-of-6 for 37 yards at the time of the injury.
The 37-year-old Hoyer remained on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
He had one year remaining on his contract, which included $1.4 million in guaranteed money for 2023.
