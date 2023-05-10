HOUSTON -- The Texans and right guard Shaq Mason have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

KPRC-TV in Houston was first to report the news and is also reporting that Mason, 29, received a $10 million signing bonus.

In March, the Texans acquired Mason from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Last season, Mason had a 92.7% pass block win rate -- ranking 27th, per ESPN Stats & Information research -- and allowed three sacks.

Mason becomes the second offensive lineman whom the Texans have extended since March. The first was left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who signed a three-year extension worth up to $75 million.