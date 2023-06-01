Tom Brady reiterated Thursday that he has no plans to play in the NFL again after retiring in February.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady told Sports Illustrated in response to a question about fans and media who continue to come up with scenarios where he might return to the field.

Brady, 45, said he's looking forward to beginning his role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports in 2024 and the "opportunity ahead" with the Las Vegas Raiders, after recently agreeing to buy a minority ownership stake in the franchise. He said he's also interested in spending more time with his children.

"Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support different things that they have going on and that's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously. "

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced last week that Brady had agreed to join the organization's ownership group, pending NFL approval. At least 24 current NFL team owners have to approve Brady's partnership, which is the case with all minority and majority owners.

Brady also retired in February last year but reversed course after 41 days to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season. If he ever decided he'd want to play for the Raiders, as an owner, a dual role with the franchise would have to be approved by NFL owners.

Brady also is part of Davis' WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces ownership group, acquiring a stake in March.

Brady announced his retirement following the 2022 season on Feb. 1, after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He ended his career as the NFL's leader in career passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).