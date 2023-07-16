Sam Acho and Alan Hahn discuss Trevor Lawrence's MVP chances going into Year 3 with the Jaguars. (1:21)

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached agreement on a three-year contract, agent Mike McCartney announced Sunday.

McCartney did not disclose terms, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Engram's deal is worth $41.25 million and includes $24 million fully guaranteed.

Engram had received the franchise tag (worth $11.345 million) from the Jaguars earlier this offseason and had until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to agree to a long-term contract.

Evan Engram set career highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (766) last season to set the Jaguars' single season records in both categories by a tight end. AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

With Engram's deal, there are now three franchised players yet to agree to long-term contracts ahead of Monday's deadline: running backs Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Engram, 28, set career highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (766) to go along with four touchdowns last season. They were the most catches and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season in Jaguars franchise history, surpassing the marks set by Kyle Brady in 2000.

Engram is the fourth tight end in Jaguars franchise history to surpass 50 catches in a season and only the second to surpass 60.

The Giants drafted Engram 23rd overall in 2017, and he caught 262 passes for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns in five seasons with New York. He said he wanted a fresh start and felt that signing with the Jaguars last offseason would give him a chance to put up some good numbers in coach Doug Pederson's tight-end-friendly offense.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.