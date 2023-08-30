The Minnesota Vikings are signing running back Myles Gaskin, released Wednesday by the Miami Dolphins, to their active roster, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move reunites Gaskin with his former head coach Brian Flores, who is now the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Gaskin rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries last season for the Dolphins.

Over four seasons in Miami, Gaskin appeared in 38 games, carrying the ball 361 times for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gaskin's arrival will help alleviate thin depth behind Alexander Mattison, who has replaced Dalvin Cook as the Vikings' primary back. Coaches were pleased with Mattison's performance in training camp and anticipate using him as a three-down back, but a competition for the No. 2 spot never materialized.

Second-year player Ty Chandler had a decent summer, but Kene Nwangwu missed nearly of all training camp and the entire preseason because of an undisclosed injury. Seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride started off slowly and was waived in Tuesday's initial roster cuts.

The Vikings brought in a series of veteran running backs for visits over the summer, most notably Kareem Hunt. But Gaskin was their choice to add to their backfield rotation.