Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss Sunday's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jeudy, who is listed as questionable, suffered the injury during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24. After running an end-around in team drills, Jeudy quickly grabbed his upper right leg. He was initially treated by the team's trainers on the field and then was taken to the locker room on a cart.

Multiple team sources told ESPN then that Jeudy was expected to miss at least several weeks.

It was a rough summer of injuries for Broncos wide receivers. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the first week of camp, and second-year receiver Jalen Virgil suffered a knee injury during a preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers and is now on injured reserve.

Jeudy missed three games with an ankle injury last season and had some hamstring troubles in the offseason workouts leading into the 2022 season. He was also held out of some of the Broncos' offseason work this past spring with a thigh injury.

Jeudy had 37 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns over the last six games in 2022, including a career-best 154 yards receiving in the season finale against the Chargers as well as a career-best three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.