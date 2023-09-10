Packers' Jordan Love caps first drive with TD

CHICAGO - Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs. Could that be the new connection for the Green Bay Packers?

It was on Love's first drive of his first start as the Packers' full-time quarterback on Sunday. With exceptional pass protection, Love double-pumped, giving Doubs room to come open against safety Eddie Jackson for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Packers up 7-0 with 6:08 left in the first quarter.

In his first game as Aaron Rodgers' replacement, Love did something in his first game that Rodgers did only once all last year --- lead an opening drive touchdown.

In fact, the Packers had just 10 points combined in their last two season openers.

For Doubs, who came into the game questionable because of a hamstring injury, it was his fourth career touchdown. He had three last season as a rookie. Earlier in the drive, Love hit Doubs for a 13-yard completion on third-and-13 to keep the drive going after two straight negative-yardage plays to start the series.