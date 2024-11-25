FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, who in early October pleaded not guilty to charges including strangulation and drug possession, was removed from the commissioner exempt list, the NFL announced Monday.

"In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, the league initiated a preliminary investigation into an incident from early October. That review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Peppers' roster status," the NFL said in a statement.

Peppers is now eligible to participate in all team activities, including playing in games.

"We understand that the league's investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process. We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment," the Patriots said in a statement.

A jury trial, scheduled for Jan. 22, was set Friday at a pretrial hearing in Quincy, Massachusetts.

At the hearing, Peppers' attorney told the judge that the player had rejected a $10.5 million demand made by the plaintiff in connection with a possible lawsuit.

"It technically may not be extortion but is highly probative and tells you what this case is all about," attorney Marc Brofsky said.

Attorneys for the plaintiff said their client did not ask for $10.5 million to refrain from following through on a civil case.

"We can confirm that Mr. Peppers' lawyer asked us to meet to discuss a potential settlement and asked us to convey a settlement proposal," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb said in a statement. "We presented a proposal that included an apology from Mr. Peppers, a financial contribution to a domestic abuse support organization, a commitment by Mr. Peppers to undergo intensive counseling and a monetary payment for our client's pain and suffering. We did not present a proposal of $10.5 million to avoid a civil lawsuit and the civil lawsuit does not seek any particular amount other than what a jury decides to award."

Peppers was not allowed to practice or attend games while on the commissioner exempt list and did not count as part of the Patriots' 53-man roster. The team has an open spot on its current 53-man roster.

On Oct. 7, police in Braintree, Massachusetts, announced Peppers' arrest, saying they responded to a disturbance at a residence after a caller indicated there was an altercation between two people.

Peppers was charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine."

According to police, a woman alleged that Peppers hit her, choked her "at least six times," took off her clothing and put her outside. Peppers also allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, pushed her head into a wall and put his hands around her neck to strangle her.

In court Friday, Brofsky said he has video evidence showing "there are no injuries consistent with any of those types of things happening; the only thing you see is that this woman has a small scrape on her knee."

The lawyer also told the court that Peppers asked the woman to leave his residence multiple times but that she declined to do so.

In October, the woman told police that she and Peppers had been dating "on and off" for about three years.

Peppers was arraigned Oct. 7. He posted $2,500 bail and was ordered to stay away from the woman.

Patriots first-year coach Jerod Mayo commented on the situation Oct. 9.

"I just want to be clear -- any act of domestic violence is unacceptable for us as a team, whether you're a player, staff member. We're wholeheartedly against any type of domestic violence. I know the organization's position, which I fully support," he said at the time.

"With that being said, I do think that Jabrill has to continue to go through due process. We'll see how that works out. ... As a father of three daughters, I definitely understand the seriousness of the allegations and hopefully they're not true."

Peppers, who turned 29 on Oct. 4, is a team captain and in his eighth NFL season. This is his third season with the Patriots.