CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who missed 18 games his first two seasons with injuries, will miss Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the eighth pick of the 2021 draft will be out multiple weeks with the injury suffered in the first half of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Horn will likely be replaced by veteran Troy Hill, who according to coach Frank Reich played "well'' after replacing Horn on Sunday.

Horn suffered a season-ending foot injury in the third game of his rookie season. He missed the last four games of the 2022 season with a fractured wrist.