Daniel Jones scrambles for Giants' first touchdown of the season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The New York Giants came out of halftime and used the speed of rookie Jalin Hyatt to jump-start their season. Hyatt got behind the Arizona defense for a 59-yard reception on the first play of the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. It set up the Giants' first points of the season.

Hyatt, a third-round pick out of Tennessee, lined up out wide left against Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson. Despite Wilson playing off coverage, he couldn't run with the speedy Hyatt, who simply raced to the middle of the field on a deep post.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lofted the deep pass 51 yards in the air, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and was tackled at the Arizona 17-yard line.

Two plays after the deep ball to last year's Biletnikoff winner, Jones pulled the ball on a zone-read for a 14-yard rushing touchdown to the left corner of the end zone. It came 1:17 into the third quarter of the second game of the season.

New York had allowed 60 points before it got on the scoreboard this season. It was the second most allowed before scoring to begin a season since the 1970 merger and the most since the 1978 Baltimore Colts allowed 86 points before scoring.