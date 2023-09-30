The Las Vegas Raiders officially released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday.

Jones was arrested Friday in Las Vegas after a turbulent week that included multiple posts to social media. He was arrested after allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

The Raiders said in a statement Friday they were "hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts."

Jones, 33, has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend, when he made a series of social media posts aimed at the team, owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders placed Jones on the non-football injury/illness list Sept. 20.

Jones had posted on social media Monday night that he was taken to a hospital "against my will" last week by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later transferred to a behavioral health facility. He also made numerous posts on social media Thursday, including multiple live videos in which he could be seen rambling about a number of topics while sitting outside his home.

Jones was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed last year. As a result of his release, the Raiders are subject to approximately $12 million in dead money against the salary cap both in 2023 and 2024, as the team restructured Jones' deal in March to create additional cap space.

It is unclear whether the Raiders will attempt to recoup any of the previously paid money to Jones that would be permissible as a result of him being placed on the NFI list.

Jones posted bond Friday and is due back in court Dec. 4, according to Clark County court records.