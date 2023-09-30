BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent surgery Friday to repair ligament damage in his left knee.

According to the team, the surgery performed by head team physician James Voos successfully repaired damage to Chubb's medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament.

Chubb will have a second surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months.

The team said Chubb could be back at some point during the 2024 season.

Chubb suffered the injury on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He injured the knee following a 5-yard run to the Steelers' 3-yard line after Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick crashed into him while making a tackle. Chubb had to be carted from the field.

The injured left knee is the same one he had reconstructed after tearing his MCL, posterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament while at Georgia in 2015.

Chubb had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, including a career-high 1,525 yards last year.