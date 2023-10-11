Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad after a workout Wednesday, a source told ESPN.

The move gives the Cowboys a chance to fill the vacancy that will be created when linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is moved to injured reserve because of the neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Vander Esch was diagnosed with a neck strain and the move to injured reserve would knock him out for at least the next four games, but sources indicated he is looking at a four- to six-week rehab period. His history of neck issues, which caused him to miss seven games in 2019 and three games last year, will lead the Cowboys to being conservative in his return.

Evans was a 2018 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans and spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was credited with 159 tackles. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason and was recently released from their practice squad.

The Cowboys are thin at linebacker and could consider playing Micah Parsons in the more off-the-ball role he played his rookie year after spending most of the past two seasons as an edge player. However, that would take him away from rushing the passer, his best asset. The Cowboys also have Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, a converted safety, at linebacker, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has used other safeties, like Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson and Juanyeh Thomas, in hybrid roles.

Dallas could have a number of roster moves coming up with special teams ace C.J. Goodwin suffering a torn pectoral muscle that will land him on injured reserve. Tight end Peyton Hendershot has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and could need more time to rehab. Cornerback Nahshon Wright is likely to be designated to return off injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason.

In addition to Evans, the Cowboys worked out linebackers Tanner Vallejo, Brandon Smith and Jordan Evans at The Star.