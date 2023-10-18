Open Extended Reactions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss multiple games but should be back, at the latest, after their Week 10 bye, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which he rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the team is still "discussing the plans as it relates to Kyren [Williams], but it's safe to say he'll ruled out for this week" against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McVay said putting Williams on injured reserve is a "possibility."

On Wednesday, the Rams put backup running back Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve with a knee injury. He will be eligible to return in Week 12 against the Cardinals.

After Sunday's game, McVay indicated he thought Williams' ankle would be fine. On Wednesday, he said the MRI on Monday showed something different.

"The way that his immediate checkup went right afterwards were not in alignment with what some of the scans ended up revealing with the severity of the ankle sprain," McVay said.

As a result of the injuries, the Rams elevated Royce Freeman to the active roster and signed Darrell Henderson, who was waived by the team last season, to the practice squad. In addition, the Rams signed running back Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad on Wednesday and added him to their active roster.

Through six games this season, Williams has 456 rushing yards on 97 carries and 105 receiving yards on 13 catches. He has seven total touchdowns this season (six rushing, one receiving).