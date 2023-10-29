How to watch Raiders vs. Lions on 'Monday Night Football'

Daniel Dopp and Mike Clay explain how Jahmyr Gibbs is set up well for fantasy success vs. the Raiders. (1:45)

Should Jahmyr Gibbs be a top-5 fantasy RB vs. Raiders? (1:45)

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

The Week 8 matchup features QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) visiting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (5-2). For more on all Week 8 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return next week.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 14

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)