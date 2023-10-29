How to watch Raiders vs. Lions on 'Monday Night Football'

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
The Week 8 matchup features QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) visiting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (5-2). For more on all Week 8 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.
How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?
ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return next week.
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 10
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 11
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
Week 12
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 14
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)
Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)