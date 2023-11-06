Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- If all continues to go well this week for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray he will make his season debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday.

Murray, who hasn't played since Week 14 of the 2022 season when he tore his right ACL three plays into a "Monday Night Football" game against the New England Patriots, will take all the reps with the first-team offense this week and continue to "ramp up," Gannon said.

"Pleased where he is at right now," Gannon said. "We'll see how the week goes."

The plan is to activate Murray on Wednesday, which will be the final day of his window to be promoted to the 53-man roster after coming off the physically unable to perform list. Should Murray not be able to start Sunday, rookie Clayton Tune will get his second straight start, Gannon said.

Gannon said the last two steps of Murray's return are the reps with the first team and then playing in a live game for the first time in 11 months. However, Gannon warned that Murray may not the be the dynamic player he was pre-injury at first.

"We gotta be willing to understand that it might not look like Kyler," Gannon said. "And I think he's got a good expectation of that. The coaches have a good expectation of that, but I know this: He's gonna come out there and play his game and help us win."

Gannon said the health of the Cardinals, who lost two starting offensive linemen on Sunday in Cleveland after already being down starting tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Michael Wilson, and with running back James Conner eligible to come off injured reserve this week, won't impact whether Murray plays on Sunday.

"If he's out on the field, we feel good about him being healthy enough to play," Gannon said. "Every team in the NFL's banged up and we'll put our best foot forward and get the right pieces in there and give ourselves a chance to win a game."

Thus far, Murray has done everything Gannon has asked of him, Gannon said. Since he's been back, Murray has been leading by example, Gannon added.

"I think he's excited to get back in in the huddle and assume a little bit of that leadership role being in the huddle as well," Gannon said.

Murray returned to practice on Oct. 18 and was slowly reintegrated into the offense through sharing first-team reps with Joshua Dobbs and then Tune. He spent the last two weeks throwing to practice-squad receivers during the open portion of practice while splitting first-team reps.

That's changing this week as Murray ramps up to return.

"It's fun to be around him at practice," Gannon said. "He's ultra-competitive and wants to play football, but everything that he's been doing up until this point to get himself ready to go both on and off the field, rehab, with the health stuff, with the mental stuff about playing quarterback, he's far exceeded my expectations right now."