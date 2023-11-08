Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, a league source confirmed.

While Dean will seek further medical opinions, it appears he'll be placed on injured reserve, the source added.

Dean, a second-year player out of Georgia, was elevated to a starter's role this season and tasked with calling the defensive signals. But he suffered a separate foot injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots and missed the next four games before returning in mid-October.

The most recent injury happened during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Since Dean's return in Week 6, Philadelphia has been using a three-linebacker rotation featuring Dean, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham. Most of the duties are expected to fall to Cunningham and Morrow in his absence.

Dean has appeared in 22 games since being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft and has totaled 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and a half-sack.

NFL Network first reported the nature of Dean's injury.