MINNEAPOLIS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Michael Thomas both exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with injuries.

Carr was taken off the sideline in a cart late in the third quarter after taking a high and low hit from Vikings defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Jaquelin Roy. He appeared to take a helmet to his shoulder and stayed on the ground while the Saints' medical staff tended to him.

Carr went to the medical tent for a few minutes and then got into the front seat of a team cart and was driven to the locker room. He was later ruled out with a right shoulder injury and a concussion.

This is the second time this season that Carr has left a game early with an injury. He sprained the ACJ joint in his right shoulder in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He returned to play the following week.

Thomas left the game with a knee injury after participating in only one offensive drive. Thomas was targeted on the Saints' first two plays of the game and took a hard hit while attempting to catch a pass. He stayed in the game to catch a pass on the next play, but went to the medical tent shortly after that.

Thomas was in the medical tent for an extended period before coming out to the sideline in a baseball cap, where he attempted to stretch out his left knee. Thomas watched the rest of the game from the sidelines and did not return.

The Saint also lost cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter; he was carted off with an ankle injury.

Thomas, 30, started Sunday's game two days after he was arrested on Kenner, Louisiana, on charges of simple battery and criminal mischief. The arrest came after an altercation with a construction worker near Thomas' house, who accused him of throwing a brick at his windshield.

According to Kenner PD, Thomas was booked without incident and released a few hours later before taking the flight to Minnesota with the team the next day.

Thomas, who played in only 10 regular-season games from 2020 to 2022 due to injuries, has not missed a game yet this season.

The Saints will head into their bye week after Sunday's game.