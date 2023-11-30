The Pat McAfee crew reacts to Tommy DeVito's start with the Giants and how his knowledge of the fanbase is similar to that of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. (1:29)

WAYNE, N.J. -- The legend of Tommy DeVito, aka Tommy Cutlets, continues to grow. A quick review of his Tuesday night appearance at a local sandwich shop says it all.

DeVito, the undrafted quarterback who has started the past three games for the New York Giants (and won two of them), drew a massive crowd that wrapped around the strip mall that houses Primo Hoagies.

Hundreds of fans strolled in for hours asking for everything from shoes, hats, helmets, classic white Jersey Tank Tops and homemade No. 15 DeVito jerseys to be signed by the local legend. The requests stretched from TD to Tommy Cutlets to Jersey Juice autographs.

And of course, many insisted on a picture while doing the classic Italian pinched fingers hand gesture in the air that seems to have been adopted as DeVito's signature celebration.

The appearance was scheduled for two hours, but due to a heavy demand DeVito stayed for three, making sure every attendee at least got an autograph.

As the final group waited for their sandwiches, one fan yelled to "put it up for the f---ing cutlet king" before a final DeVito chant broke out. It was a scene reserved for New York sports' elite ... or Jeremy Lin.

"It's all fun at the end of the day," DeVito told ESPN. "I'm enjoying the bye week, enjoying the fans, just trying to give back a bit. Ride with the good vibes while they're going."

The craze has been prompted by DeVito throwing six touchdown passes to one interception in his three starts. The Giants are in their bye week after consecutive victories over the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

It has the Giants doing the pinched fingers celebration on the field and players like star running back Saquon Barkley using the "Tommy Cutlets" nickname on the sideline and yelling "Jersey!" to describe his white-hot teammate.

A sandwich shop in New Jersey, of course, was clearly the most natural host for a DeVito autograph appearance.

The Tommy DeVito craze is wild!



Line wrapped around building at Primo Hoagies in Wayne, hundreds deep, people having shoes signed, asking him to sign the name Tommy Cutlets, bringing white tank tops for autographs, taking endless pics with 🤌 pic.twitter.com/gTshOPigp0 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2023

The DeVito legend is more than just being a star quarterback who won a state championship at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep. It's that he didn't get selected in this year's draft, latched onto the practice squad and wasn't supposed to start this season since he was behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

But Jones and Taylor got injured, prompting DeVito into a starting role.

And, oh yeah, DeVito also embraces his Italian heritage and living home where he gets to eat his mom's delicious chicken cutlets.

"It was a no-brainer for me," DeVito told ESPN prior to his first start about living with his parents. "Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."