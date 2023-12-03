Open Extended Reactions

There was no shortage of tight finishes during Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Houston Texans sealed their seventh win of the season with a goal-line interception. After losing last week, the Detroit Lions bounced back to defeat the New Orleans Saints on the road. A late fourth-down stop secured the Atlanta Falcons' win against the New York Jets.

Here are the best trolls of Week 13.

Houston Texans 22, Denver Broncos 17

With less than 30 seconds remaining, the Broncos had a chance to take the lead while on the Texans' 8-yard line. But Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone, snapping Denver's five-game win streak.

Houston's C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and one touchdown. Nico Collins had a career-high nine receptions for 191 yards plus a score. Wilson struggled, throwing for 186 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Texans' win came with multiple trolls aimed toward the Broncos.

Catching the W 😤 pic.twitter.com/WeM6b7telU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 3, 2023

Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28

The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Saints fought back to give themselves a shot to win the game with three minutes remaining. New Orleans failed to convert on fourth down and Detroit then ran the clock out for its ninth win of the year.

Jared Goff threw 213 yards and two touchdowns, while David Montgomery and Jameson Williams ran for a score each. Derek Carr threw for 226 yards and a score before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, prompting Jameis Winston to replace him under center. Alvin Kamara added two touchdowns on the ground.

Detroit kept the receipts after the game, trolling the Saints twice.

Marching out with the W pic.twitter.com/YU2KwxFRsB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2023

Atlanta Falcons 13, New York Jets 8

New York's quarterback carousel took another spin as Tim Boyle was benched after throwing an interception late in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian stepped in, but it wasn't enough as the Jets failed to convert on fourth down with 51 seconds remaining to lose their fifth straight.

Atlanta's 13 points were its fewest in a win since Week 7 in 2015, when it scored 10, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Falcons also forced three Jets turnovers. New York failed to score an offensive touchdown for the eighth straight game, tied for the longest active NFL streak.

Atlanta added a "Jersey Shore" theme troll to its lengthy postgame jabs.

The Falcons fly in any weather — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2023

All flights are grounded 😤 pic.twitter.com/nsAGUmX0lM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2023

Tennessee seemed to be in the driver's seat after kicking a field goal to take the lead in overtime. Indianapolis responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Michael Pittman Jr.'s game-winning touchdown catch.

Gardner Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans dominated the ground game with 177 yards, including 102 and a score from Derrick Henry. Will Levis added 224 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Colts showed off special cowboy boots for the Titans on social media.

In a game with multiple weather delays due to lightning, the Cardinals notched a wire-to-wire victory against the Steelers.

James Conner ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. Kyler Murray threw for 145 yards and one touchdown. Mitch Trubisky came in as the quarterback for Pittsburgh when Kenny Pickett left the game due to an injury late in the second quarter. Trubisky had just 117 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals had a simple message after their win in the Steel City.