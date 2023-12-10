CLEVELAND -- The Browns and safety Grant Delpit have agreed on a three-year contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.
The deal is worth $36 million, including $23 million guaranteed, a source said.
Delpit was a second-round pick out of LSU in 2020. He missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury suffered during training camp.
But Delpit bounced back to win a starting job in Cleveland's secondary the following season.
He has 35 career starts and leads Cleveland with 74 tackles entering Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
